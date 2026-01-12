Two of WWE's top Superstars just reignited their rivalry, but this time on social media. Yesterday, former WWE United States champion Logan Paul uploaded an image of himself and fellow Vision team member Austin Theory working out in the gym. However, Paul and Theory's image attracted an unexpected comment from Randy Orton.

The “Viper” brutally roasted the “Maverick” in the picture as he commented, “Skipping leg day again I see.” The comment came after Paul's legs in the picture looked shockingly lean and thinner than normal, as compared to Theory's legs, who stood beside him.

Logan Paul has revealed Randy Orton's message to him about his gym photo with Austin Theory: “Skipping leg day again I see” This is the first DM exchanged between the duo since April 2024 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/QbIbvnHVtt — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) January 12, 2026 Expand Tweet

However, “The Maverick” decided to clap back instead of staying shut. The former United States Champion uploaded another picture, taking a shot at Orton's statements and commented, “did legs just for u daddy [Randy Orton].”

Logan Uploads One More Pic After Leg Workout Logan: “did legs just for you daddy @randyorton” !! 🤣😍 https://t.co/dKKDkTCmtK pic.twitter.com/dCQl0yjDUa — rkopg🐍 (@fangirlviper) January 12, 2026

In the latest image, Logan Paul looked absolutely ripped with his muscles pumped up, possibly from a recent workout. Paul is one of the most athletic and fittest superstars on the roster, something which is very evident from the way he appears on television screens and performs inside the ring. Within just a few years of his in-ring debut, Paul has emerged as one of the most talented and popular pro-wrestlers.

Logan Paul is now a full-time WWE Superstar

A few days ago, Logan Paul shared the news of signing a brand new full-time WWE contract on his YouTube channel.

“I actually just signed my official long-term contract with WWE. Seconds ago. We took espresso shots. I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths,” Paul said. “Feels good. Feels good to have a job. I would have been working, doing WWE stuff this weekend, instead, I am here rescuing iguanas [seen in the video].”

“I’m officially a full-timer. Your boy is going to be working. I’m excited to get the year started,” Paul continued. “2026, I wanna hit it hard, I want to become the best wrestler I can be, become the best husband, father, and business partner I can be. I’m feeling so good about this year. Let's go, baby. I’m excited.”