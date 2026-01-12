37-year-old American MMA fighter, Colby Covington, could now be eyeing a move to WWE in a path similar to several former UFC fighters such as Cain Velasquez and Ronda Rousey. Recently, during an interview with RG, Covington confirmed he has a desire to join WWE.

“Yeah, absolutely, [I’m interested in transitioning to pro wrestling],” Covington said. “The door is definitely open. I’ve had some conversations with the UFC.”

He further opened up and claimed that Logan Paul's transition from boxing to a successful WWE career influenced him.

“You got Logan Paul, who came over from boxing, and he's doing a tremendous job over there,” Covington continued. “It makes sense. I think I can transition well, I know how to shoot promos, and no one knows how to wrestle better than me. I'd love the opportunity when the timing's right. I'm just going to keep working hard, and my first priority is this weekend with Real American Freestyle, getting my hand raised, and then we'll go from there.”

Building inspirations to join WWE, Covington is now also scheduled to wrestle Luke Rockhold at RAF 5, also known as Real American Freestyle promotion, co-founded by Eric Bischoff and the late Hulk Hogan. “I’m just going to keep working hard, and my first priority is this weekend with Real American Freestyle, getting my hand raised, and then we’ll go from there.”