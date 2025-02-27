Despite their rocky history, WWE stars Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are ultimately friends. The “Scottish Warrior” recently celebrated the “Celtic Warrior's” recent move, which could lead to him landing movie roles.

Deadline recently reported that Sheamus signed with Paradigm. The agency, which also represents McIntyre, will represent him going forward.

Sheamus responded to the news on X, formerly Twitter, saying, “Exciting times ahead.”

Expand Tweet

McIntyre with a picture of them drinking together at a football match between Liverpool and Newcastle. They look like they are both holding a glass of Guinness. McIntyre's caption read, “Welcome to the Paradigm team fella, Sláinte.”

Paradigm has been adding to their WWE roster. They already represent McIntyre, but they also represent CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Tiffany Stratton, Damian Priest, Jade Cargill, Montez Ford, Natalya, and Alexa Bliss.

They have built an impressive roster of old and new WWE Superstars. Expect them to continue trying to expand their roster in the future.

What does this mean for Sheamus and Drew McIntyre post-WWE?

Signing with Paradigm opens the doors outside of WWE for Sheamus and McIntyre. They could both act in movies with each other in the future if they play their cards right.

It would be helpful for Sheamus, who hasn't acted in much outside of WWE. His film debut came in 2008 when he appeared in The Escapist. Brian Cox led the ensemble.

Since then, he has had a role in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows and appeared as himself in Fighting with My Family, The Buddy Games, and The Main Event.

Additionally, he has appeared in several episodes of TV. Sheamus has appeared in episodes of Royal Pains, Made in Hollywood, and NCIS: Los Angeles.

Now, he could land bigger roles in movies and TV shows. Or, he could also get into other mediums of entertainment, should he so choose to.

Either way, it is good to plan for the future. Sheamus recently signed a five-year contract extension with WWE, but his in-ring career will eventually end.

He does have a good thing going in WWE. Sheamus famously won the WWE Championship months into his main roster run. Since then, he has won almost every championship imaginable aside from the Intercontinental Championship.

Sheamus has been hunting the Intercontinental Championship for years. While Gunther was on his record-breaking reign with the belt, he had a series of acclaimed matches with Sheamus. While the “Celtic Warrior” never pulled off the win, it helped propel him to a newfound popularity.

McIntyre's acting career

Recently, McIntyre's acting career has picked up some steam. He made his acting debut in The Killer's Game, which stars fellow WWE alum Dave Bautista (who went by Batista as a wrestler).

In the movie, McIntyre played a Scottish assassin named Rory Mackenzie. He gets to have a fight with Bautista in the movie, which includes some WWE moves.

It is unlikely that The Killer's Game will mark the end of his acting ventures. As his career winds down, McIntyre could be open to more roles.