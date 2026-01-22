Former CEO Vince McMahon has been away from WWE for several years now after allegations of sexual assault and trafficking in the Janel Grant lawsuit emerged. Once the creative head of the promotion, McMahon has not been associated with the promotion for years now.

Despite his time away from WWE, former United States Champion Logan Paul believes McMahon could be back in the promotion. On the latest episode of his ImPaulsive podcast, Paul shared his “weird feeling” when asked by rapper Lil Yachty about his thoughts on McMahon's possible Hall of Fame induction.

“Yeah, he’ll definitely get inducted. I also have a weird feeling he’ll come back,” Paul said. “I hope so, I really hope he does,” said Lil Yachty. “The Maverick” responded to it and shared his hopes of seeing McMahon receive “an insane pop” upon his comeback.

Logan Paul made his WWE debut in WrestleMania 38 with The Miz when Vince McMahon was still the head of the promotion. However, soon after his debut, things underwent a major change, and McMahon quietly retired before walking away from his brainchild.

Logan Paul is now a full-time WWE Superstar

Following his initial run as a part-timer in WWE, Logan Paul recently opened up and revealed signing a brand new WWE contract. Calling himself a “full-timer”, Paul proceeded to explain his new role in more detail.

“I actually just signed my official long-term contract with WWE. Seconds ago. We took espresso shots. I’m officially a full-timer now. All you people saying I’m a part-timer can shut your mouths,” Paul said. “Feels good. Feels good to have a job. I would have been working doing WWE stuff this weekend, instead, I am here rescuing iguanas [seen in the video].”

“I’m officially a full-timer. Your boy is going to be working. I’m excited to get the year started,” Paul continued. “2026, I wanna hit it hard, I want to become the best wrestler I can be, become the best husband, father, and business partner I can be. I’m feeling so good about this year. Let's go, baby. I’m excited.”