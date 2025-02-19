It sounds like the Corey Graves-WWE drama is real, according to longtime commentator Michael Cole. He recently spoke to Logan Paul about the “strange” situation.

By all accounts, it sounds like Graves tried to backtrack following his social media rant. The efforts may not have paid off, as WWE seemingly saw through it.

“That's a strange situation,” Cole said on Impaulsive (around the 17 minute mark). “I love Corey; love him to death. I still don't understand all the dynamics of it; I know that he said something on social media that was pretty critical of the company.

“He tried to explain to everyone that he was trying to generate some interest and maybe type up a storyline. I don't think the company saw it that way. And again, I think [he] and the company are working that out. He's an unbelievable commentator. Besides [Pat] McAfee, he's probably the best partner I've ever had,” he continued.

While Cole was talking, Paul asked for clarification, using terms popular with wrestling fans. He said that the situation was a “work,” not a “shoot,” meaning it was legitimate. Cole agreed, seemingly confirming Graves' heat was real.

So, we still have to see the ramifications of the situation play out. Graves is still commentating WWE NXT despite his critical social media posts. It sounds like the company is open to continue working with him despite his past comments.

Corey Graves' drama with WWE

In January 2025, Graves took to social media to vent. While he did not name specifics, he was giving an update on “where I've been” to fans. It appeared he was critical of his recent move to WWE NXT after being on the main roster since 2017.

“Imagine chasing your dream. Then being TOLD (not deciding) that you're no longer physically able to pursue your dream,” Graves began. “Then you dedicate your life to something ‘dream adjacent' and being pretty f**king awesome at it. And then, when it's time to enjoy the fruits of your labor, being told you're not famous enough for your own job.”

The post was seemingly aimed at WWE for bringing in new commentators, such as Joe Tessitore and Pat McAfee. McAfee always goes on hiatus during the football season due to his obligations with ESPN. During that time, Corey Graves was paired with Michael Cole on WWE Monday Night RAW.

However, upon McAfee's return in time for WWE's RAW debut on Netflix, Graves got demoted to NXT. Tessitore was paired with Wade Barrett on Friday Night SmackDown, leaving no open seats for Graves on the main roster.

Now, he can be heard on Tuesday nights on WWE NXT. Graves is paired with Vic Joseph and Booker T. It is unclear what is next for Graves following the move.

Previously, Graves was an in-ring competitor. After several concussions, he retired from wrestling. Graves then began as a pre-show panelist for WWE NXT.

In 2016, he then became a full-fledged commentator, joining Cole and Byron Saxton on RAW. He would jump between RAW and SmackDown for seven years before recently moving back to NXT.