Former professional wrestler and WWE legend Mike Rotunda has been placed in hospice, according to the latest health update regarding the father of the late Bray Wyatt.

Rotunda's brother-in-law and former tag team partner, Barry Windham, recently discussed his health with Bill Apter in an interview from Oct. 25, 2025.

“It's kinda tough right now. Mike is in hospice right now,” Windham revealed, continuing, “I love that family, but it's so tragic.”

Rotunda is a retired professional wrestler best known for his stints in the WWF (now WWE) and WCW in the '80s and '90s. Throughout his career, he was a multi-time tag team champion in various promotions.

In April 2024, Rotunda and Windham were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a tag team, the U.S. Express. They were inducted by Rotunda and Bo Dallas, his son.

He retired from professional wrestling on a full-time basis in 2004. However, he would continue appearing in various promotions and participating in sporadic matches.

Two of his sons, Bray Wyatt and Dallas, would become professional wrestlers. Wyatt tragically passed away on August 24, 2023, at 36 years old.

Another WWE legend sends Mike Rotunda love after hospice update

Another fellow wrestler, Leilani Kai, took to X, formerly Twitter, to reveal that Rotunda was on hospice. She accompanied her post with a picture of her with Rotunda.

It breaks my heart to share that my friend Mike Rotunda has been placed under hospice care. 💔 This photo was from earlier this year — a moment I’ll treasure. Please keep Mike and the Rotunda family in your prayers. We love you, Mike. ❤️ #WrestlingFamily pic.twitter.com/XsgOaVtE0J — Leilani Kai (@realLeilaniKai) October 28, 2025

