WWE Superstars are public figures and athletes, and often come face-to-face with awkward as well as delightful fan experiences. While male WWE Superstars often do not face this situation, female WWE stars often find themselves victims of such incidents.

Several times, female WWE Superstars have fallen victim to stalking, online harassment, trolling, and even abusive online fan behavior. Recently, former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton revealed how she often receives “weird” requests in her DMs asking for feet pictures.

When asked by The Schmo about the most “unhinged” thing she ever read in her DM, Stratton admitted to receiving feet picture requests. “Oh, that's a really good question,” Stratton said. “I've had a lot of people ask for feet pics. I think that's pretty weird.” When asked if she responds to the requests, Stratton responded, “No, I do not send feet pics. No, $9.99. Never, $9.99. Sorry, no feet pics, guys.”

WWE star Rhea Ripley aware of the “foot community”

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A few weeks ago, while speaking to NinaDrama during a Kick live stream, Rhea Ripley opened up and answered questions concerning foot fetish and the “foot community.”

“The foot community? You know, we all like different things. We all like different things. Not my favorite thing, but if it’s yours, then that’s yours. We all like different things… I don’t know if I could have someone touch my foot, though. I’m too ticklish.”

In less than a month, Rhea Ripley is scheduled to face Jade Cargill at WWE WrestleMania 42 for the women's title, while Stratton finds herself without any plans for the PLE.