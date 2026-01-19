One year into his main roster run, WWE Superstar Penta is one of the focal points of Netflix's Unreal Season 2, which premieres on Jan. 20.

It's clear that Penta was so excited to join WWE. He had wrestled for other promotions for nearly 20 years before finally making his way to WWE, which was always his ultimate goal.

“WWE is the best company in the universe,” Penta raved while talking to ClutchPoints about Unreal Season 2,” because everything there is very special, everything there is very professional, like Penta. I think this synergy, [where] we make it together, is very special for me.”

Ultimately, he wants to show the wrestling world “who [the] real Penta [is].” In about a year, he has done just that during his main roster run. He instantly became one of their most popular stars, and he hasn't looked back.

Despite how much he built it up, WWE has yet to disappoint Penta. Sometimes, things can disappoint after dreaming about it. However, that is not the case here: “I feel very happy to work [with] WWE.”

Filming WWE Unreal Season 2 was the next step in his evolution

Some Superstars — like Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch — aren't big fans of the filming process of Unreal. The Netflix series is a behind-the-scenes docuseries about the creative process of WWE.

The first season followed the build-up to WrestleMania 41. Season 2 picks up right after the “Showcase of the Immortals” and follows the path to SummerSlam in August.

Penta, a luchador, respects the secrecy that professional wrestling traditionally has. However, Unreal runs the risk of asking him to go against tradition.

Fear not — he doesn't unmask in the series, but he does allow access to his wrestling school and familial relationships (namely with his daughter).

It may have taken some adjusting, but Penta seems at peace with his decision to be in WWE Unreal, even if he found it “weird.” He considers himself “old school,” but unlike some “old school” talent, he's willing to “evolve” with the times.

“I feel really weird because in Mexico, my culture, my mask, everything here is different in the United States,” said Penta. “But now, I understand the world evolves, and I need to evolve too with this business, right?

“My old school side is like, Why are you recording me when, for example, I [do my] makeup? or, Why are you recording me when I put the mask [on]? But now I understand what the business and the market [are],” he continued.

Will he wrestle with his daughter?

In Unreal Season 2, Penta is shown teaching aspiring wrestlers at his school. One of his pupils is his 11-year-old daughter, who may have a future in the business.

Does Penta, 40, intend on continuing to wrestle long enough to share the ring with his daughter? We've seen other luchadors, most notably Rey Mysterio with his son, Dominik, do it before.

“Of course, bro,” Penta said about wanting to wrestle long enough to eventually team up with his daughter, with a wide grin. “It's my dream.”

It will take a lot of work, but the WWE Superstar seems confident in his daughter's abilities. His daughter was ready to join the WWE roster with him. “No, you need to go to school,” he responded to his young daughter. So, she has been putting in the work, earning her stripes.

“She [is] training every day here in my school and my gym,” he explained. “To be honest, I [was] so proud when I saw my daughter follow my steps.”

He added that this is his “legacy,” and passing it down to his daughter would be a dream come true. Fans will have to wait a few years, but there's a chance Penta and his daughter make their entrance together someday.

Being the “first” Penta, not the next Rey Mysterio

When Penta first joined WWE, it was easy to point to him as the next Rey Mysterio. WWE has been trying to find a successor to Mysterio for years, from Sin Cara to Dragon Lee.

However, while Penta has a lot of respect for Mysterio, he's not interested in being the next Rey Mysterio. Rather, he wants to be the “first Penta.”

Article Continues Below

They had their passing of the torch moment at the 2025 Royal Rumble when they entered the annual battle royal first and second. They're similar in that they're both luchadors, but Penta knows there are differences under the surface.

“He [Mysterio] is special, and Penta [just started] working in WWE, [so] it's very different,” he began explaining. “[We have] very different styles, different characters, different everything.”

Still, he will forever “save” the memory of opening the 2025 Royal Rumble with Mysterio in his heart. “Rey, for me, is my role model,” Penta praised.

When will the Lucha Bros reunite in WWE?

While Penta has been mixing it up with Superstars on Monday Night RAW, one thing he hasn't done is reunite with his brother, Rey Fénix, at least in WWE.

Granted, it's not for a lack of trying. The brothers, better known as the Lucha Bros, were supposed to team up at AAA Guerra de Titanes on Dec. 20, 2025. They were going to face Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano (Ludwig Kaiser) at the show.

However, this did not happen. Penta injured his shoulder in a match during the “Last Time is Now” tournament to determine John Cena's last opponent, causing him to miss the event. Luckily, WWE and AAA had a backup plan: Rey Mysterio. The babyface team won the match.

The reunion will happen eventually, and Penta seems confident of it. It's just a matter of time. “Imagine this — the best tag team in the universe in the best company in the universe?” he asked.

Whenever they reunite, the Lucha Bros will have a bevy of challengers and fresh matchups. Penta thinks WWE has the “best” tag team divisions, and he wants to take on the Usos (Jey and Jimmy) and the Motor [City] Machine [Guns] (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin), to name a few, with his brother.

What's next for Penta in WWE?

Coming up, Penta looks to continue evolving. His intentions were clear upon joining the promotion — his mission statement was to “conquer everything,”

First things first, it sounds like he wants to go after Dominik Mysterio. Currently, Mysterio is a double champion, holding WWE's Intercontinental Championship and AAA's Mega Championship.

“I want [to] win the Intercontinental Championship, [that] is the truth,” he said.

However, with the Royal Rumble coming up, he's looking to punch his ticket to WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas. He has started training for it, and he's ready to make a splash once again.

Just one year into his WWE tenure, and it feels like the sky is the limit for Penta.

WWE Unreal Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on Jan. 20.