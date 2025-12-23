It appears that former WWE NXT Women's North American Champion Blake Monroe, formerly Mariah May in AEW, is still thinking about the title as she caught attention for her thirst trap posted on Instagram.

May posted the thirst trap on her Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025. She is seen sitting on a swing with the Women's North American Championship belt next to her while she's wearing a bikini.

She posted a second image, which was zoomed out further, showing off a better view of her surroundings. Monroe didn't write a lengthy caption; she just posted a broken heart emoji.

Blake Monroe/Mariah May just lost her first WWE championship

After nearly two years in AEW, May jumped ship to WWE, adopting the ring name Blake Monroe. She made her surprise debut during the June 3, 2025, edition of NXT, confronting Women's Champion Jacy Jane.

Her first match in WWE NXT would come the following month at The Great American Bash. Monroe teamed up with Jordynne Grace to beat Fatal Influence (Jayne and Fallon Henley). The next night, Monroe accompanied Grace to her match against Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship.

However, Monroe would turn on Grace, ending their partnership and turning heel. They'd end their feud in a Steel Cage match at NXT No Mercy in September.

Then, at Halloween Havoc on Oct. 25, Monroe beat Zaria to win the NXT North American Championship. However, her reign would abruptly end during the Dec. 16 edition of NXT. Monroe was facing Thea Hail in a match, and the ending was botched, resulting in Hail winning the title.

Hail went for a pin attempt on Monroe, who didn't kick out of it. The referee then counted to three, and the match ended, and everyone in the ring appeared confused.

It's unclear if or when Monroe will get another crack at the Women's North American Championship. Hopefully, she gets a chance to right her wrongs.