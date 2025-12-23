After decades in the industry, WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley has finally called it a time on their in-ring career. Months after his last match against Jeff and Matt Hardy, Dudley recently confirmed his retirement.

Speaking to Denice Salcedo, Dudley confirmed his plans of not returning to in-ring action.

“Is this it? Yes, that was it. I don't feel like I could go and do another match that will top what we did at Bound For Glory,” Dudley stated. “I think if I go in there and do another match, it will hurt me as an individual, as a performer, because of what I did at Bound For Glory. I'm not going to get any better than that.”

WWE veteran D-Von Dudley explains his decision to retire

In the same interview, the pro-wrestling veteran opened up and justified his reason for retiring at 53 years old. “Yeah, it's over. I gave 33 years of my body, my life to the wrestling business, and I'm very grateful, not only to the business, but the fans.”

He further explained why he now wants to give time to his family and take a rest from competing. “But now it's time for me to [give my time to] my kids. I have a two-year-old, a five-year-old, and a seven-year-old. My other kids are grown, but those are the three I want to concentrate on,” he claimed. “I don't want them to feel neglected in any way, shape, or form, like daddy's not there anymore. I don't want to sacrifice myself for the business anymore. I don't mean to say that in a bad way, but my kids come first.”

Apart from his notable stints at WWE, he is also known for his work in TNA and ECW. Before retiring, Dudley had his last match at TNA Bound For Glory 2025 in Oct, 2025.