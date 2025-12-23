After months of staying out of action, WWE star Seth Rollins has finally shared an optimistic return update from his injury. A few weeks ago, after Crown Jewel 2025 in Australia, fans saw the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turn their back on Rollins and rule him out of action.

Recently speaking to Jay Mohr on Mohr Stories, Rollins provided an update on his injury and a possible timeline for his long-awaited return.

“I’m not sure. I have a few more months left on my shoulder,” he added. “I had rotator cuff surgery eight weeks ago, almost nine. I have another three or four months.”

Amidst his absence, Rollins has kept himself busy being active in the NFL media space and actively attending NFL games. He is also scheduled to be a part of Netflix's NFL Christmas Day Games.

The betrayal took place as a kayfabe way to cover up Rollins' shoulder injury, which he suffered during his match against Rhodes in Australia while performing a headbutt coast-to-coast. The bad landing left Rollins with a torn rotator cuff, which required surgery.

WWE star Seth Rollins is ‘on track' for his injury return

Earlier this month, while appearing on The Rich Eisen Show, TJ Jefferson had asked Rollins about his injury. Sharing a positive update, Rollins had claimed,

“We're on track. I got the brace off like last week, [the] middle of last week. So, it was nice. It's nice to walk around like a regular person. I know there's a lot of skepticism in your question, TJ, but you can consult my surgeon. I'm feeling alright. It's nice to be able to get around without the brace, I'll say that. But we're on track.”

It's been quite a few weeks since those statements, and as per Rollins' latest claims, he should be back within the next three or four months, possibly before WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.