Known as Colby Daniel Lopez in real-life, fans all across the world know the 39-year-old pro-wrestler and WWE star as Seth Rollins.

Speaking to Jay Mohr’s Mohr Stories, Rollins opened up about his WWE ring name's origin and credited the late Dusty Rhodes for it.

“When I got signed, they were very much like, ‘Nope, you can not be Tyler Black,” Rollins recalled. “You cannot be anything to do with [that name], none of that, nada… We have to come up with a new name.'

“I just had names on a list. Dusty Rhodes came up with it for me. ‘I see it now, baby. I see it on the marquee. I see it at WrestleMania right now, it's Seth Rollins, that's it, it's done,'” he continued.

Long before Rollins made his WWE debut, he was known as Tyler Black in the indies. However, upon his signing and NXT run, Lopez successfully transitioned himself into the Seth Rollins gimmick before becoming one of the most successful stars in the industry.

Widely known as Seth Rollins in the industry, he is also known by a variety of other wrestling nicknames. Which are based on his diverse gimmicks and characters.

Seth Rollins gets honest about last WWE match

Article Continues Below

While still gloating about his WrestleMania success, Rollins also recently opened up about his potential last match. Speaking with Ross Tucker, Rollins opened up about the idea of wrestling his final-ever match.

“Nah, man, not really. I got a lot more years left in the tank, so I’m not sure I’m there just yet,” Rollins said about his last match. “I think often, I guess, about the mortality of my career because I started when I was 17, and now I’m nearly 40, and I’m certainly not going until I’m 60. I’m almost closer to the end than the beginning.”

The “Visionary” has experienced significant professional growth, progressing from Colby Daniel Lopez to Tyler Black and ultimately, Seth Rollins. Still just 39-years-old, Rollins has yet to cover a long path before finally hanging up his boots.