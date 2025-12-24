While he is currently out with an injury, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins still has at least a few years left in him, as he revealed his contractual status.

During an interview with Jay Mohr on Mohr Stories, Rollins was asked about his contract. He was asked how much longer is left on his current WWE contract, and Rollins replied, “Three years,” after thinking about it. When asked how pleased he is with it, Rollins said he is “thrilled” with how everything is going.

Will Seth Rollins leave WWE after his contract is up?

It's unclear if Rollins hopes to extend his contract after the next three years are up. He will be 42 in three years, so the end will be coming eventually.

Luckily, he doesn't appear to be thinking about his last WWE match in the wake of John Cena's final bout. In a recent interview, he said he's “got a lot more years left in the tank.”

Still, he's been wrestling for over two decades, so retirement will be calling eventually. But, for now, he's still looking ahead to future matches.

Currently, Rollins is rehabbing the shoulder injury he suffered at the 2025 Crown Jewel PLE. He was forced to relinquish the World Heavyweight Championship and was kicked out of the Vision in the wake of his injury.

Now, he is rehabbing the injury following his surgery. It is unclear when he will come back, but with WrestleMania 42 approaching, perhaps Rollins will make a surprise return.

As he told ClutchPoints, he is gunning for his World Heavyweight Championship from whoever is holding it when he comes back. Currently, his fierce rival, CM Punk, is holding the title.

He will soon defend it against Rollins' former Vision stablemate, Bron Breakker, during the Jan. 6, 2026, edition of Monday Night RAW. Perhaps Rollins will return after Breakker wins the championship from Punk.