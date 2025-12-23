Before competing in and winning the 2024 Money in the Bank ladder match, former WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton practiced some of the crazy spots.

However, one of them almost left her with a broken neck, which would have been a devastating injury for Stratton to suffer, as her WWE career was on the rise at this time.

She posted a video of her rehearsing a spot where she'd be thrown off a ladder and to the outside of the ring. “Throwback to when I almost broke my neck the night before a big match,” she wrote with a smiling emoji.

As she was being pushed off the ladder, it appears that Stratton was supposed to step on the top rope before jumping to the outside of the ring. However, she tripped, resulting in her falling straight down, almost falling on her head.

Luckily, she mostly landed on the crash mat on the floor. There were other wrestlers who were not able to save her due to the angle at which she fell.

When did Tiffany Stratton's scary WWE botch happen?

Presumably, this took place before the 2024 Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. That is the only Money in the Bank ladder match that Stratton has competed in so far in her career. She would end up winning the match, earning herself a championship match at the time of her choosing.

The match went on without any serious injuries suffered by Stratton. She would cash in her Money in the Bank contract on Women's Champion Nia Jax in January 2025.

Her reign would last 302 days until Jade Cargill beat her at the November 2025 edition of Saturday Night's Main Event. Before her main roster call-up, Stratton won the NXT Women's Championship once.

Stratton has quickly become one of WWE's top young stars. She joined the company in 2021 after her gymnastics career ended. She remained in NXT for almost three years before joining Friday Night SmackDown's roster.