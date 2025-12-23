During the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW, former Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch went on a tirade about all of the conspiracies surrounding her losses, channeling her inner President Donald Trump in the promo.

While addressing the crowd, Lynch revealed she went to the “big weights,” aka Netflix, to air her grievances. She might even have to take further action.

“I have the most powerful lawyers in the country, and actually, I went to my good friends at Netflix, the big weights, the biggest weights, and they said to me, ‘Rebecca, you know what you need to do? You need to go to miserable Michigan,'” Lynch said in a very Trump-like manner.

Becky Lynch's parody of Donald Trump is hilarious and incredibly underrated 😂#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/y2zvH2tOL1 — The Movement – Pro Wrestling (@TheMovementXx) December 23, 2025 Expand Tweet

Eventually, Lynch was interrupted by the reigning Women's Intercontinental Champion, Maxxine Dupri. They got physical, and Dupri made Lynch tap out to the ankle lock submission move.

WWE's Becky Lynch is gunning after Maxxine Dupri

Lynch lost the Women's Intercontinental Championship to Dupri during the Nov. 17, 2025, edition of RAW after 163 days as champion.

This is the latest chapter in Lynch's story. She turned heel earlier in the year upon her return to the company at WrestleMania 41. Lynch won the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Lyra Valkyria at Money in the Bank in June, and she would hold it until Dupri beat her.

Throughout her career, Lynch has won seven world championships, including becoming the inaugural Women's World Champion years ago. She has also won the NXT Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Championship twice (once with Lita, once with Valkyria).

Additionally, Lynch has been working her way into the mainstream. She appeared in Happy Gilmore 2 earlier in the year alongside Adam Sandler. Coming up, she will appear in the upcoming Paramount+ series Star Trek: Starfleet Academy as aBridge officer.