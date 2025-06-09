Amid his contract speculation, WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has signed a contract with a new company, Audible, for his upcoming book.

He took to social media to share the news. The best part? Kross gets to narrate the audiobook edition, and he posted a video of him in a recording booth.

“To finally answer your questions…” his post began. “Yes, I signed a deal with Audible [hundred points emoji.] And my book will be narrated by me- as you requested.

“Thank you to all who continue to encourage & support me to keep pushing forward or try new things. This was very fun [two incoming fist emojis,]” he continued.

Why did WWE star Karrion Kross sign a new contract?

Kross' upcoming memoir, Life Is Fighting, is coming out in August 2025. Of course, it will receive an audiobook edition as well, so it makes sense that a master storyteller like Kross would want to narrate it.

We will see if his deal goes beyond his memoir. Kross has a knack for storytelling, and as evident in the video he posted, he makes for a great narrator. Hopefully, this will lead to more opportunities for him to narrate more books.

Kross is a former two-time NXT Champion during his WWE career. Before joining WWE in 2020, Kross wrestled in other promotions, such as Lucha Underground, Impact Wrestling, and Major League Wrestling.

His first stint in WWE lasted until 2021. He was released along with his wife, Scarlett, in 2021 after a brief main roster run following his successful NXT tenure.

He would return to WWE alongside Scarlett in 2022. Kross formed a faction, Final Testament, with the Authors of Pain (Akam and Rezar), and Paul Ellering before its dissolution in February 2025.

Since then, Kross has continued his career as a singles star. He was gotten over with fans, thanks to his ability to grow storylines outside of the ring on social media.

According to a report from Fightful Select (via Sports Illustrated), Kross' WWE contract will expire in the summer, and talks about an extension have not started yet. We will wait and see if Kross is re-signed or if he will be released like other fan favorites R-Truth and Carlito were.