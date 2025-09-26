If one thing is for sure, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is proud of his daughter, WWE NXT general manager Ava, and her journey in professional wrestling.

Speaking to MTV on the red carpet for his new movie, The Smashing Machine, he praised his daughter. The Rock said he is “so proud” of his daughter as she makes a name for herself in the family business.

“I am so proud of her because it’s what I did, and I love what I did, and I love wrestling, I grew up in wrestling,” praised The Rock. “She was born into it, too, just like I was .”

The Rock's daughter's WWE role

Ava joined WWE in 2020. It would be a couple of years before she would make an on-screen appearance. When she debuted, she had the ring name Ava Raine, which was later shortened to Ava.

Her in-ring debut came at NXT‘s Stand & Deliver PLE in April 2023. She competed in the opening eight-person mixed tag team bout.

In January 2024, Ava was promoted to the general manager of NXT. Stevie Turner has since been named Ava's co-general manager.

The Rock, of course, is one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time. He made a name for himself during the Attitude Era. Since then, he has become one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

It has been a while since The Rock was an active part of WWE. He played an active role in the build to WrestleMania 40. He teamed up with Roman Reigns to face Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of night one of WrestleMania 40.

Now, he is promoting his new movie, The Smashing Machine. The Rock plays former MMA fighter Mark Kerr in Benny Safdie's biopic. His Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt, stars in it as Kerr's then-wife, Dawn Staples.