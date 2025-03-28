Following their 2019 SummerSlam match, TNA star Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) has fired back at WWE legend Goldberg on X, formerly Twitter.

Nemeth quote-posted Goldberg's latest post from March 26. He posted a highlight reel of their match, during which Nemeth, who was still going by Ziggler in WWE, was squashed in.

Goldberg's caption read, “Be careful what you ask for,” referring to Nemeth's post-match actions.

Or even what no one but goldblerg asked for https://t.co/97WJyn4dNs — Nic Nemeth (@NicTNemeth) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

Nemeth then replied, “Or even what no one but Goldberg asked for,” indicating the direction of the match was dictated by the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

After the match ended, Nemeth continued to call out Goldberg. This resulted in Goldberg returning to the ring twice to deliver brutal spears to Nemeth.

The match was brutal, and it made Nemeth look weak as a character. Perhaps WWE wanted to repair Goldberg's image after his match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.He sold the spears well, but it was an unnecessary squash match. Goldberg then disappeared for several months, only to return to feud with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt.

Clearly, Nemeth still resents him for it. The response to Goldberg's post indicates he was not on board with the creative direction. Still, he did the job.

Nic Nemeth (aka Dolph Ziggler) in TNA

After nearly 20 years with WWE, Nemeth was released from WWE in 2023. He was coming off a stint in NXT, during which he won the NXT Championship and feuded with Bron Breakker.

He then wrestled in other promotions, such as World Wrestling Council (WWC) and New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW), before joining TNA.

Nemeth debuted in TNA during their Hard to Kill PPV on January 13, 2024. He has remained there since, winning the TNA World Championship and holding it for 183 days.

Now that WWE and TNA have a collaborative relationship, it is possible he will return to the former at some point. He is best known for his WWE run, and maybe he can avenge his brutal loss to Goldberg.

Will Goldberg return to WWE?

Goldberg has not wrestled since the 2022 Elimination Chamber PLE. However, he is seemingly gearing up for a retirement match at some point in 2025.

He attended the Bad Blood PLE and seemingly teased a feud with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther. It is unclear if the “Ring General” is his opponent of choice for his last match.

As a part of WWE, Goldberg is a two-time Universal Champion and one-time World Heavyweight Champion. His Universal Championship reigns were not long, as neither lasted more than a couple of months.

Goldberg made a surprise return to WWE in 2016, reigniting his feud with Brock Lesnar. He then had feuds with Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley throughout 2021. His match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in February 2022 was his last match in the company.