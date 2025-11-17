Respected professional wrestler WWE legend Torrie Wilson has shared the emotional news of her parenthood.

Earlier today, the 50-year-old wrestling veteran opened up on social media and shared the delightful news of her recent motherhood. Wilson is now the mother of her child, Poppi Wilson Tupper, who she achieved via a surrogate mother. The Hall of Famer and her husband, Justin Tupper, welcomed their daughter into the world and announced the news with a heartwarming caption on Instagram.

Overcome with joy and emotion, Wilson wrote, “Poppi Wilson Tupper was born via our angel surrogate a few months ago. I wasn’t sure if ‘Mommy' was going to be in the cards for me. As I write this, I’m filled with emotion & gratitude. I feel like I slid onto the subway train just as the doors were closing.” She further shared her gratitude toward her husband.

Multiple wrestling legends and veterans soon flooded the social media post with their warm wishes as they congratulated the new mother. Wilson's husband, Justin Tupper, also added in the comments section, “Thanks for making me a Girl Dad.”

Wilson initiated her wrestling career with a brief period on the WCW roster between 1999 and 2000, before signing a contract with WWE the following year. She retired from in-ring action in 2008 after a persistent back problem, which required surgery. One of the most respected names in the industry, Wilson was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. She also won the Miss Galaxy competition in 1999.

Torrie Wilson's shocking revelation about Vince McMahon

Last year, during an interview with Chris Van Vliet on Insight, Wilson shared a shocking revelation about Vince McMahon pushing for explicit content. Reflecting on the incidents, Wilson shared how she often held back tears and how uncomfortable the women's locker room felt during the infamous ‘bikini contests'.

“They were all mortifying. People don't realize. I went out there and owned it the best I could and pushed through the fear, but it was mortifying,” Wilson said. “There were times when, I remember specifically a house show that I was in this bikini showdown with Dawn Marie and Sable and someone else. I was standing in the corner watching one of the girls dance in the middle and literally fighting back tears. Like, I cannot believe I'm doing this right now because it got to like a raunchy point, and I'm like, I don't want to be a part of this, but that was also my job.”

Wilson's comments revealed the dark days the women's locker room faced under the tenure of McMahon.