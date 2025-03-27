A couple of weeks after John Cena broke up with WWE fans while in Belgium, including a young one sitting near ringside, the kid behind the viral meme has responded to the moment.

The WWE fan was interviewed by TikTok account Berko_WWE and shared his thoughts on Cena's first promo as a heel. While being called out by Cena hurt, he knew that it was part of the show, so no hard feelings.

“John Cena pointed his finger at me, and it was a source of pride for me because I didn't know he was going to talk down to me,” the kid said. “I understood [he was] in character. To me, John Cena is still my hero.”

At least the kid did not take it hard. Being called out by someone you call a “hero” cannot be fun, but he understood the kayfabe aspect of it.

Why did the John Cena kid go viral?

During the March 17, 2025, edition of WWE Monday Night RAW, which emanated from Brussels, Belgium, Cena started it with a promo.

Cena directed his attention to the fans, blaming them for his heel turn. He said he was stuck in a “toxic” relationship with the WWE Universe that he had to get out of. “What have you ever done to support me?” Cena asked the crowd.

The young Cena fan, who was dressed head to toe in his latest merchandise, exclaimed, “I love you!” before Cena directed his attention to the kid. “Everybody, including that one kid right there, is [in] a toxic, dysfunctional relationship,” Cena said.

The moment instantly went viral, as the fan blankly stood into the camera after Cena roasted him. You could see the expression on his face change as the promo went on.

Hopefully, the kid gets rewarded for being a good sport about it all. Cena laid into him, and he is still his biggest fan. Maybe he will make another appearance come WrestleMania 41.

His heel turn

After almost two decades, John Cena turned heel in WWE at Elimination Chamber on March 1, 2025. It was a surprising moment, as fans have grown accustomed to him as a babyface.

The heel turn occurred after Cena outlasted five Superstars in the Elimination Chamber match. Cody Rhodes, the Undisputed WWE Champion, came out to congratulate him ahead of their WrestleMania 41 clash.

Then, The Rock came out (with Travis Scott), asking Rhodes for a decision regarding selling his soul. After being turned down, The Rock signaled to Cena, who attacked Rhodes.

Now, Cena will go into his WrestleMania match against Rhodes as a heel. If he wins, he will become a 17-time world champion, breaking his tie with Ric Flair for the most world championship reigns of all time.