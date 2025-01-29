For months, fans have been speculating about Brock Lesnar's WWE return. His former advocate, Paul Heyman, seemingly referenced the “Beast Incarnate” on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW on Netflix.

While introducing the cover of WWE 2K25, Heyman said that he was the “one behind the one,” seemingly referencing Lesnar ending The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak.

The clip caught the attention of fans on X, formerly Twitter. One user commented, “Brock Lesnar surprise entrant at the [Royal] Rumble?” Another fan likened it to WWE teasing CM Punk's return before it happened with subtle references.

The “one behind the one” is a reference to the WrestleMania 30 match between Lesnar and The Undertaker. Heading into the match, The Undertaker had won a remarkable 21 consecutive matches at WrestleMania. He would later lose to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33.

Could that be what Heyman is doing here? Crazier things have happened. However, it does seem unlikely that Lesnar will come back at this point.

He has been absent from WWE for over a year. He was last seen at the 2023 edition of SummerSlam in Detroit, Michigan. Lesnar faced Cody Rhodes in a singles match.

After losing, Lesnar seemingly turned babyface again. He raised Rhodes' arm following their contest, to the surprise of many. He was then set to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble from his hiatus before seemingly being linked to the Janel Grant-Vince McMahon lawsuit.

Also, it could have been a reference to Roman Reigns, who is the cover athlete of WWE 2K25. He commonly points one finger to the sky during his entrances and matches.

Will Brock Lesnar return to WWE?

The Royal Rumble is coming up on February 1, 2025. That would make a logical place for him to return if he is going to. The Royal Rumble is usually home to several returns, whether it be from injured or Superstars on hiatus.

However, there is no clear indication that he is coming back. WWE executives like Paul “Triple H” Levesque have played coy on his return. WWE Superstars and commentators have been making Lesnar references for months, and he still has not returned.

As noted, he was supposed to return at the 2024 Royal Rumble. He would have been back in time for WrestleMania XL, which would have likely featured him in a marquee feud.

Even if he never returns, Lesnar is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars ever. He ended The Undertaker's streak, and he has won 10 world championships in his career.

His second stint in WWE was even more successful than his first. He won the Universal Championship from Goldberg at WrestleMania 33 and held it for 504 days. That was the longest reign with the championship until Roman Reigns topped it years later.

He seemingly retired in 2020 after losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Lesnar later returned in August 2021 at SummerSlam, confronting Reigns and Heyman.

After a trilogy of matches against Reigns, Lesnar had feuds with Bobby Lashley and Omos. His final feud was against Rhodes, which consisted of a trilogy of matches.