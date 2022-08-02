WWE’s Natalya has a very weird interaction with an NJPW star

What do WWE‘s Natalya and Will Ospreay of NJPW have in common? On paper, the answer is a clear nothing; Natalya has never stepped foot in a New Japan ring, and Ospreay has, to the internet’s best knowledge, never even worked out for Vince McMahon’s former company.

And yet, in quite possibly the weirdest story up you’ll read all day, the two parties have now become forever linked thanks to an off-hand comment Ospreay made about Natalya and her husband, Tyson Kidd, in a post-G-1 Climax rant about Juice Robinson, who still won’t give him back his physical IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion belt despite having won it 51 days ago at NJPW Dominion.

See what I mean? Sort of weird, but nothing too out of the norm for a heated post-match talk down. What was genuinely weird, however, was Natalya’s reaction, or should I say the reaction of Natalya’s assistant Bob, who quote tweeted the story with a very weird reaction indeed.

Hello Bill. This is Bob. Natalya’s assistant. Natalya said she’d be happy to have you train at The Dungeon (invite only) where you can work on your in ring maneuvers. Leave the gymnastics for the trampoline park please. I’m off to my pottery class. And I don’t mean ceramics. Bye. https://t.co/1sBRFlxqtl — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 1, 2022

Weird.

Now granted, for those out of the Natalya loop, the daughter of Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart has a running bit on her Twitter where she pretends to tweet things at other wrestlers as her assistant. It’s sometimes a hit, sometimes a miss – see this interaction – and usually nothing all that siliceous. In this case, however, Nattie decided to then respond was herself and not disavow her assistant’s slander of gymnastics, but still kept the offer to train in her dungeon on the table.

Bob. Please STOP. We love and respect @WillOspreay skills very much. He’s welcome to do moonsaults, dives and flippy stuff in The Dungeon any time he’d like. Also, instead of the word maneuvers, next time use “technique.” Thx. Bye. https://t.co/Y8eEGtd0Dx — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 1, 2022

For fans who don’t know, this is a reference to Stu Hart’s dungeon, the famous wrestling school where the likes of Bret Hat, Owen Hart, and Chris Jericho trained. It’s still weird, but hey, at least it’s historically relevant. Fortunately, before the dust settled and the wrestling world could call it a night, the two performers each got in one more rib and hopefully left this storyline at that, as it’s just too weird, even for a sport that once gave Kane a dead girlfriend.

Yes, Jenni will be there. And the link is in her bio! 😜😜😜😜 https://t.co/v7vuXPafYy — Nattie (@NatbyNature) August 1, 2022