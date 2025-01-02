ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Xavier is struggling to find some consistency this season, while Georgetown has been red-hot this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Xavier-Georgetown prediction and pick.

Xavier is 9-5 this season, with notable wins against Wake Forest, South Carolina, and Seton Hall. They also have notable losses against Michigan, TCU, Cincinnati, UConn, and Marquette. Zach Freemantle and Ryan Conwell are the key players for the Musketeers this season. In this game, Xavier can make a huge statement for the Big East on the road against Georgetown.

Georgetown is 11-2 this season, with notable wins against Syracuse, Creighton, and Seton Hall. However, they have two losses against Notre Dame and West Virginia this year. Jayden Epps and Thomas Sorber are the two biggest keys to a balanced Hoyas offense. They announced they had arrived this season under Ed Cooley and could keep their hot streak alive in this home game against Xavier.

Here are the Xavier-Georgetown College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-Georgetown Odds

Xavier: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -102

Georgetown: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -118

Over: 150.5 (-110)

Under: 150.5 (-110)

How to Watch Xavier vs. Georgetown

Time: 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT

TV: CBSSN

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier's offense has been great to start the year. They score 80.6 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 47.6%, and a three-point percentage of 40.6%. Three Musketeers are averaging over double digits this season, with Zach Freemantle leading the way at 16.9 points per game, and then Ryan Conwell is just behind with 16.6 points per game. Next, Dayvion McKnight also leads in assists at 4.8 per game. This offense has been great, and they can score with almost anyone in college basketball this year. Conwell and Freemantle make a great inside-out duo and carry this team's offense. This will be a tough game against a great Georgetown defense, but they should be able to find some success, even on the road.

Xavier's defense has been inconsistent. They allow 69.5 points per game, 42.4% from the field and 35.8% from behind the arc. Down low, Freemantle has been the key, averaging 7.7 rebounds per game. Then, Freemantle and Dailyn Swan are tied for the team lead in blocks at 0.8 per game. Finally, four Musketeers average at least one steal per game, with Swan leading at 1.7 per game. This defense needs to be the X-factor in this game because Georgetown has a lot of balance on offense and has been inconsistent at best.

Why Georgetown Will Cover The Spread/Win

Georgetown's offense has been solid at best this year. They score 76.2 points per game, have a 47.8% field goal percentage, and a 31.8% three-point shooting percentage. Four Hoyas are averaging over double digits in scoring this season, with Jayden Epps leading the team with 15.9 points per game. Thomas Sober is just behind with 15.7 points per game. Next, Malik Mack is also the team leader in assists at 4.9 per game. This offense is balanced, and that is the key. Micah Peavy and Malik Mack join Epps and Sober, the four total players averaging over double digits. That balance will be a massive key against this Xavier defense, especially at home.

Georgetown's defense has been great this year. They allow 63 points per game, 38.3% from the field, and 32.6% from behind the arc. Sober has also been a great down low, averaging 8.3 rebounds per game and leading the team in blocks at 2.2. Finally, four Hoyas average at least one steal per game, with Micah Peavy leading with 2.7 per game. The Hoyas have been an elite defensive team and face a very good offense at home against Xavier. The Hoyas have a solid defense advantage, and it also helps at home in Washington, D.C..

Final Xavier-Georgetown Prediction & Pick

Georgetown is the more trustworthy team in this game. They have looked great in Big East play, which was highlighted by a blowout win against Creighton. Xavier has talent, and Sean Miller has proven he can get the most out of his teams. Still, this is a tough matchup against the best defense in the conference. Georgetown should win and cover at home to stay undefeated in Big East play.

Final Xavier-Georgetown Prediction & Pick: Georgetown -1.5 (-105)