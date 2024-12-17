ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams start their Big East schedule as Xavier visits UConn. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Xavier-UConn prediction and pick.

Xavier enters the game sitting at 8-3 on the year. They opened up the year 6-0 before falling to Michigan 78-53. Since the loss, they are just 2-2, losing to both TCU and Cincinnati. It was their first loss to Cincinnati since 2019, as Xavier also lost Zach Freemantle. Meanwhile, UConn is 8-3 on the year. they. opened up 4-0, before UConn had a brutal trip to Maui. They lost all three games, but have rebounded since. They have won four straight games, including wins over Baylor and Gonzaga.

This will be the tenth meeting between UConn and Xavier since 2019. UConn leads the series 5-4. Last season, UConn won three games over Xavier. Winning both regular season games, and then having an 87-60 victory over Xavier in the Big East Tournament.

Here are the Xavier-UConn College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Xavier-UConn Odds

Xavier: +12.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +570

UConn: -12.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -850

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Xavier vs. UConn

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: FS1

Why Xavier Will Cover The Spread/Win

Xavier is ranked 61st in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 62nd in offensive efficiency and 58th in defensive efficiency on the year. Xavier has been strong on offense this year. They are 68th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 67th in effective field goal percentage. They move the ball well, sitting 13th in assists per game, fourth in assists to made field goal ratio, and 22nd in assist-to-turnover ratio.

Zach Freemantle has led the way in both rebounds and points per game. He was scoring 16.9 points per game while adding 7.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Still, he may miss this game due to injury. This will lead to Jerome Hunter having to lead the way in the frontcourt. Hunter is scoring just 5.8 points per game while adding 3.6 rebounds. He will be joined by John Hugley IV, who is scoring 3.4 points per game and has 2.9 rebounds per game.

If Freemantle is out, Ryan Conwell will need to pick up the scoring. He is second on the team in points with 16.5 points per game, while adding 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Meanwhile, Dayvion McKnight leads the team in assists this year. He has 4.7 assists per game this year while adding 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Finally, Dailyn Swain has 8.9 points per game, while adding 4.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.

Why UConn Will Cover The Spread/Win

UConn is ranked 12th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are fourth in offensive efficiency and 69th in defensive efficiency on the year. UConn has also been solid on offense. They are 28th in the nation in points per game while sitting fourth in assists per game. Further, they are 13th in the nation in effective field goal percentage. UConn is also 35th in the nation in opponent points per game this year.

Alex Karaban leads the way for UConn. He is scoring 15.6 points per game, while also adding five rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. Still, he did miss some time earlier this year but played in the last game. He is joined in the front court by Liam McNeeley. McNeeley is scoring 13.6 points per game while adding 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Tarris Reed Jr. leads the team in rebounding this year. He has eight rebounds per game while scoring 11.1 points, plus having 1.5 blocks and 0.9 assists.

In the backcourt, Solo Ball leads the way. He is scoring 12.5 points per game while adding 1.5 assists and 1.9 rebounds per game. He is also shooting 44.4 percent from three this year. Hassan Diarra leads the team in assists this year. He has 5.7 assists per game this year, while also scoring 7.6 points. Further, he adds 2.9 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game this year.

Final Xavier-UConn Prediction & Pick

Xavier has been solid on offense this year, moving the ball well, and shooting well from three. They are 18th in assists while sitting 19th in three-point shooting percentage. Still, UConn can shut down the ball movement of Xavier. They are eighth in the nation in opponent assists per game this year. Furthermore, they are one of the best rebounding teams in the nation, sitting 97th in rebounds, but seventh in opponent rebounds per game. Further, While Xavier has played with pace this year, UConn has controlled opposing teams' pace of play well. Xavier will struggle to keep up with UConn in this one.

Final Xavier-UConn Prediction & Pick: UConn -12.5 (-108)