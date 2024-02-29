FC Barcelona's sporting director, Deco, has thrown a curveball into the club's managerial saga by hinting at the possibility of Xavi staying on beyond his initial resignation announcement. While Xavi had previously declared his intention to depart at the end of the season, citing a need for change, Deco's remarks suggest a potential U-turn in the managerial narrative at the Camp Nou.
In a recent interview with Barca's Catalunya Radio, Deco stated, “We are not making any decision about the future coach because it is early and we have many things ahead of us. If something changes, I will not say that we cannot raise it. We have nothing against him. It is not a decision that the club or the sports management has made. At the moment, there is no such possibility; if it happens, we will discuss it.”
Barcelona finds themselves in a peculiar situation with their managerial position. Despite Xavi's insistence on leaving in June, the club has refrained from initiating the search for his replacement. The unexpected twist has left many speculating on the potential scenarios that could unfold in the coming months.
The timing of Deco's comments coincides with Barcelona's recent resurgence on the pitch. The team remains undefeated in the six matches since Xavi's announcement, showcasing improved performances and cohesion under his guidance. Moreover, with their Champions League tie against Napoli delicately poised at 1-1, Barcelona's prospects for advancement have bolstered hopes among fans.
While Xavi appears resolute in his decision to depart, the absence of an active search for a new coach hints at the possibility of ongoing discussions behind the scenes. As Barcelona navigates through this period of uncertainty, the potential extension of Xavi's tenure could serve as a stabilizing force for the club, providing continuity and direction amidst the managerial upheaval.