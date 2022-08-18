Xbox Game Pass August 2022: Immortals Fenyx Rising and more!

More games are being introduced to the Xbox Game Pass this August 2022. Indie beat-’em-up game Midnight Fight Express will be available Day One, as well as Immortality and Tinykin. Immortals Fenyx Rising and OPUS: Echo of Starsong also joins the Game Pass.

Aside from the games below, the expansion to Naraka: Bladepoint titled Showdown is also available on Xbox Game Pass for August 2022. This expansion is an all-new cooperative campaign, where you and your team fight enemies of varying difficulties.

Sea of Thieves: A Hunter’s Cry is now playable. A Hunter’s Cry is the sixth time-limited adventure of the game, and will end on September 1. In it, the goal is to save Merrick at the peak of a twisted tavern.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks will be activated for several games:

Halo Infinite: Pass Tense Commando Rifle Bundle can be claimed, which includes the exclusive “Pass Tense” VK78 Commando Rifle, four 2XP Boosts, and four Challenge Swaps.

A free in-game MVP pack for MultiVersus will be available come August 23! It features the Battle Reindog Variant, the Waterfall Banner, and the Dark Matter Ringout Effect.

Spice up your CrossfireX experience with the Top Secret Bundle, dropping August 23. With it, claim an exclusive weapon skin and 1,200 CFP.

More games have been made compatible with Xbox Touch Controls, including Skate, TMNT Shredder’s Revenge, Chorus, and MLB The Show 22.

Xhox Game Pass August 2022

Coffee Talk – Available Now

Coffee Talk is a game about listening to people’s problems and helping them by serving up a warm drink out of the ingredients you have in stock. It is a game that depicts lives as humanly as possible, while having a cast that is more than just humans.

Immerse yourself in the stories of alternative-Seattle inhabitants, ranging from a dramatic love story between an elf and a succubus, an alien trying to understand humans’ lives, and many others modern readers will find strongly echo the world around them. (xbox.com)

If any (or all) of the things below pique your interest, definitely check out Coffee Talk.

Tales of people from an alternative-Seattle, a city where elves, orcs, mermaids, and many other fantasy races live together with humans in a modern world we will all find familiar

Branching storylines, where the branches are determined not by the dialogue options you choose, but from how you serve your café customers

90’s anime-inspired pixel art visuals and chill vibes-inducing color palette help to immerse you in the game’s world

Selection of jazzy and lo-fi music to accompany the late night warm drinks and conversations

An experience to make you think, feel, and rest both your body and your soul

Midnight Fight Express – August 23

An unexpected hero emerges on the city’s darkest night.

You’re Babyface, a former member of the criminal underworld lured back into “the life” by a mysterious AI drone. Your mission against impossible odds: Fight your way across the city before sunrise, and prevent a citywide criminal takeover together.

Engage in a brutal and hyper-kinetic brawling ballet, using every environmental tool and street fighting technique at your disposal. Level up your abilities to take down the mounting onslaught of bozos, cronies, and crime lords. (xbox.com)

Tangle with waves of foes with the finesse of an action-movie master. Punch, dodge, counter, and finish off enemies in fluid and visceral combat featuring mo-cap animation by motion artist and stunt performer Eric Jacobus. Custom difficulty modes allow any player to direct the action to their preference.

Level up, power up, and tap into a sprawling skill tree to unleash a dizzying array of devastating fighting moves. Develop your own signature style, and master over-the-top combos that leave the criminals wondering what hit ’em.

Complement your melee moves with knives, axes, and sledgehammers. Wield a wild array of pistol fire, shotgun blasts, and explosives. Weaponize everything from furniture to toilet plungers. Take advantage of the urban world around you to score increasingly outrageous takedowns and clean up the streets.

OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition – August 25

OPUS: Echo of Starsong – Full Bloom Edition is the definitive edition of the visual novel-style adventure game, now with all-new voice acting. Dive in and enjoy an intergalactic journey that transcends time through love.

Echo of Starsong is a visual novel style adventure game. Asteroids emitting a sound known as “Starsongs” have become the center of conflict for the immense power they hold. Determined to claim asteroids of his own, a young man ventures out with a girl who can imitate starsongs, lending her voice to unravel an ancient myth deep in the heart of space.

Exiled by his people, Jun ventures out in search of starsongs to redeem himself. But progress is slow, until he saves Eda, a witch who can pick up on the sound of asteroids. However, what appears to be a blessed encounter, will end up becoming a lifelong burden…

Exapunks – August 25

The year is 1997. You used to be a hacker, but now you have the phage. You made a deal: one hack, one dose. There’s nothing left to lose… except your life.

Exapunks is an open-ended puzzle game from Zachtronics, the creators of Opus Magnum, Shenzhen I/O, TIS-100, and more.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster – August 30

Fall in, soldier! Commandos 3 – HD Remaster sends you to the relentless and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Fight your way through the deadly trenches of Stalingrad, defeat the German enemy in the fanatical heart of the Third Reich in Berlin, and use your tactical know-how to survive the storming of Normandy on D-Day.

In this revamped third instalment of the acclaimed real-time tactics series, lead a notorious special forces unit deep behind enemy lines during World War II. Help the Allies to victory in high definition, with improved controls and user interface. (xbox.com)

Immortality – August 30

Marissa Marcel was a film star. She made three movies. But none of the movies were ever released. And Marissa Marcel disappeared. An interactive trilogy from Sam Barlow, creator of Her Story.

Immortals Fenyx Rising – August 30

Immortals Fenyx Rising brings grand mythological adventure to life.

Play as Fenyx, a new, winged demigod, on a quest to save the Greek gods. The fate of the world is at stake – you are the gods’ last hope. (xbox.com)

Do the following and more in Immortals Fenyx Rising:

Wield the powers of the gods, like Achilles’ sword and Daidalos’ wings, to battle powerful enemies and solve ancient puzzles.

Fight iconic mythological beasts like Cyclops and Medusa in dynamic combat in the air and on the ground.

Use your skills and diverse weapons, including self-guided arrows, telekinesis, and more, for devastating damage.

Discover a stylized open world across seven unique regions, each inspired by the gods.

Tinykin – August 30

Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone and a day hasn’t passed since 1991!

Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions and a lot more!

Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis, and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery!

Tinykin boasts the following features:

Explore cities of ants, beetles and other insects built inside of a giant house

Meet characters everywhere you go and learn their stories and history

Catch over a hundred tinykin in each city, and use their special abilities to climb higher, break down doors and solve the city’s problems!

Skateboard around on Milo’s tiny soap-board! Jump, grind and hover around the house

Collect upgrades to improve Milo’s bubble-pack, build out the Ardwin Museum and complete Ridmi’s mysterious machine!

Xbox Game Pass for August 2022 games were taken from the official Xbox news announcement. For more Gaming news, click here.