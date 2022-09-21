Xbox Game Pass Mid-September 2022: Deathloop and Valheim

The additions to Xbox Game Pass for mid-September 2022 bring many critically acclaimed games like Deathloop, Slime Rancher 2, Valheim, and more.

Xbox Game Pass September 2022

Deathloop

Available now on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X | S.

“DEATHLOOP is a next-gen first person shooter from Arkane Lyon, the award-winning studio behind Dishonored. In DEATHLOOP, two rival assassins are trapped in a mysterious timeloop on the island of Blackreef, doomed to repeat the same day for eternity. As Colt, the only chance for escape is to end the cycle by assassinating eight key targets before the day resets. Learn from each cycle – try new paths, gather intel, and find new weapons and abilities. Do whatever it takes to break the loop.” (xbox.com)

Deathloop comes to the Xbox Game Pass as the key addition. It will place you in the boots of Colt as he discovers new secrets and learns more about his targets in every loop he goes through. This game also supports multiplayer, as Colt will be hunted by his rival Julianna who can be controlled by another player. If you’re feeling devious, you can take on the role of Julianna and invade other players’ playthroughs and… mess with them a little. That being said, this is completely optional, and Julianna can be controlled by an AI, so you don’t miss out on any of the action.

Hardspace: Shipbreaker

Available now on Cloud and Xbox Series X | S.

Welcome to LYNX, the solar system’s leader in spaceship salvaging!

We offer you the privilege of helping turn humanity’s past into its future by salvaging ships in zero-g. Each one is a puzzle, and how you solve it is up to you! Carve your way in, salvage everything, and maximize your profit.

Our cutting-edge LYNX tech helps you do the job. Slice metal with the laser cutter and use the grapple tool to move salvage with ease. Earn upgrades, such as demo charges, sensors, and safety gear.

Careful where you point those tools! Hazards include explosive decompression, fuel, electricity, and radiation. Your life is protected by our EverWork™ technology, but our profits aren’t.

Your LYNX adventure starts now! Account balance owing is:

1,252,594,441.92 Credits. Start paying that debt! Good luck, shipbreaker! (xbox.com)

SpiderHeck

Coming soon on September 22. Available on day one with Game Pass on Console and PC.

SpiderHeck is a fast-paced couch co-op brawler where spiders dance to the death in the grip of chaotic battles using laser swords, grenades and even rocket launchers to defeat their foes.

Challenge yourself by fighting wave after wave of vicious enemies in endless hours of single-player fun, or let the mayhem begin in a dazzling fight against your friends taking on the enemies in PvE; stab, sling, and scramble your way to victory in this silly spider showdown. (xbox.com)

tinyBuild, who has published titles like Hello Neighbor, Guts and Glory, Party Hard, and Not For Broadcast, now brings us SpiderHeck, a couch coop where you play as spiders with laser swords and beat each other to death.

Beacon Pines

Coming soon on September 22. Available on day one with Game Pass on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Beacon Pines is a cute and creepy adventure set within a mysterious book. You play as both the reader of the book and its main character, Luka.

Something strange is happening at the old warehouse, and Luka and his friends seem to be the only ones taking notice. Sneak out late, make new friends, uncover hidden truths, and collect words that will change the course of fate! (xbox.com)

You can collect special golden charms while helping Luka investigate the mysteries of Beacon Pines. These charms, each with an engraved word, can be used at specific points in the book to fill in a blank spot and change the story drastically.

Slime Rancher 2

Coming soon on September 22. Available day one with Game Pass on Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X | S.

Slime Rancher 2 is a sequel to the award-winning, smash-hit original that has been enjoyed by over 10 million fans worldwide. Continue the adventures of Beatrix LeBeau as she journeys to Rainbow Island, a mysterious land brimming with ancient technology, unknown natural resources, and an avalanche of wiggling, jiggling, new slimes to discover.

As Beatrix attempts to unravel the island’s secrets and uncover its true purpose, she’ll build, ranch and farm within a beautiful conservatory, whose sparkling glass walls give her full view of the prismatic paradise she now calls home.

(xbox.com)

Collect all-new slimes on the Far, Far Range, like the aquatic angler slime or the bouncy cotton slime. You can also build a conservatory on Rainbow Island as you earn newbucks from slime plorts and collect resources. With these, you can upgrade your vacpack, build new gadgets, and expand your conservatory.

Moonscars

Coming soon on September 27. Available on day one with Game Pass on Cloud, Console, and PC.

Under grim moonlight, the fierce clayborne warrior Grey Irma battles, driven by a lonesome purpose: Find the Sculptor, and unravel the mystery of her existence.

Push the limits of your combat skills, and master new abilities to progress through an unforgiving nonlinear 2D world. Face off against the relentless darkness that seeks to destroy you. In Moonscars, every death is a lesson learnt—and as you overcome each challenge, new truths will be revealed. (xbox.com)

Grounded – Full Release

Coming soon on September 27 on Cloud, Console, and PC.

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this cooperative survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard? (xbox.com)

Let’s Build A Zoo

Coming soon on September 29 on Cloud, Console, and PC.

It’s time to build a zoo! Let out your wild side, and create your own animal empire with this cute, expansive management sim. Import and breed rare creatures, hire the right staff, keep your visitors happy, and deal with plenty of weird and wonderful events. Then try your hand at DNA Splicing, and stitch together over 300,000 different types of animal, ranging from the majestic Giraffephant to the peaceful PandOwl!

Valheim – Game Preview

Coming soon on September 29 on PC.

Valheim is a brutal exploration and survival game for 1-10 players set in a procedurally-generated world inspired by Norse mythology. Craft powerful weapons, construct longhouses, and slay mighty foes to prove yourself to Odin!

Note that the version of the game coming to the Xbox Game Pass is a preview and may not have the full features of the game.

In addition to these games, there are also some DLCs that were made available. The Late Cretaceous Pack for Jurassic World Evolution 2 are available now, with Game Pass members saving up to 10%. The seventh time-limited Adventure of Sea of Thieves, The Sirens’ Prize, is also currently available until September 29.

For Sniper Elite 5 players, the Concealed Target Weapon & Skin Pack is now available, coming with new camouflage gear to increase your stealth. There is also a new Survival Map now available to all players.

EA Play also offers a FIFA 23 trial for 10 hours for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members. Players can avail of this on September 27, several days before the actual game launch. For other Xbox Game Pass Ultimate perks, as well as other updates to the Xbox App and Xbox Touch Controls, visit the official Xbox news announcement.

Xbox Game Pass for September 2022 games were taken from the official Xbox news announcement. For more Gaming news, check out our newsroom here.