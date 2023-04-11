Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Details about an upcoming Xbox Games Showcase, as well as a Starfield direct, have been seemingly leaked online.

Xbox Games Showcase & Starfield Direct = June 11, 2023, 10:00 AM – 12:00 AM (Pacific Time) — WalkingCat (@_h0x0d_) April 10, 2023

Twitter user WalkingCat, who posts about Microsoft software and products, recently tweeted details about an upcoming Xbox event. To be specific, they talked about the dates and times for the next Xbox Games Showcase. They mentioned that the event will happen on June 11, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM PDT. They also said that the event will happen alongside a Starfield Direct. Other than the dates and times, no other details are available.

If true, this will be the first Xbox Games Showcase in around a year. This event is normally where Xbox announces the big titles it has been working on, as well as gives updates about the games it is currently working on. We actually don’t have an idea as to what games they will talk about. However, we can be sure that the news will be big.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Alongside the Xbox Games Showcase will be a dedicated Starfield Direct. Players have been anticipating a dedicated Starfield show after its exclusion from the first-ever Xbox Developer Direct. Xbox mentioned back then that they wanted to “dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive” into the game. Should this leak be true, then this Starfield Direct is most likely the deep dive they want to do.

As with most leaks, do take this information with a grain of salt. Should Microsoft announce their official plans for the Xbox Games Showcase and Starfield Direct, if at all, we will be sure to update you.

Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.