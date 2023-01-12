Xbox officially announced the date and time for Developer Direct (stylized as Developer_Direct), which Xbox and Bethesda will present. This is after some sources claimed that one would be happening this month.

Xbox officially announced the Developer Direct. This livestream will give “an inside look at some of the games coming to Xbox, PC and Game Pass over the next few months.” The livestream will happen on January 25, 2023, at 12:00 PM PST. Players can tune in to the livestream on Xbox’s Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as Bethesda’s Twitch and YouTube channels. This Developer Direct will focus on “big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games.” There are actually quite a lot of studios that will be presenting their games during this live stream. The list includes Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios.

As of now, there are four games confirmed to be on the livestream. We don’t know if there will be more, but with how things are worded, we can expect there to be. Here are the games that we will definitely see news of. (Taken from the official Xbox website)

The Elder Scrolls Online: Studio Director Matt Firor will unveil 2023’s major Chapter update, including the latest regions of Tamriel to become playable in ESO, as well as a major new feature coming in the game’s biggest update this year. The Developer_Direct will be immediately followed by the full, standalone ESO Chapter Reveal Event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will be keen to know.

Forza Motorsport: The team at Turn 10 Studios have been hard at work, bringing fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of Xbox Series X|S. Forza Motorsport is back, and we can’t wait to share more gameplay and exciting new details.

Minecraft Legends: Mojang Studios will showcase an insider’s look into the PvP multiplayer experience in Minecraft Legends – the upcoming action-strategy game from the makers of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launching this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at the Developer_Direct.

Redfall: The minds behind Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Austin, will showcase several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming FPS. The Developer_Direct will reveal single and multiplayer gameplay, showing more of how you and your friends will take down bloodthirsty Vampires on the picturesque island of Redfall, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more.

Sadly, we will not be seeing any news regarding Starfield during this livestream. They mentioned that they wanted to “dedicate the proper amount of time for a deep dive” on the game. As such, Starfield will be getting its own standalone show.

This Developer Direct is a good and strong move from Microsoft, as it is a way for them to present their games outside of E3 or other gaming conventions. This is pretty similar to the Nintendo Direct, something that gamers are always looking forward to. We don’t know yet if this will become a recurring event. However, if it will be, then it could be a step in the right direction.

That’s all the information we have about the upcoming Xbox Developer Direct, from its date and time to the Bethesda and other games that will make an appearance. For more gaming news from us, you can also check out our gaming news articles.