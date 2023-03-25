The two best teams in the XFL clash as XFL North conference-leading DC Defenders host the XFL South conference-leading Houston Roughnecks. It is time to continue our XFL odds series with a Roughnecks-Defenders pick, prediction, and how to watch.

In a potential championship game preview, Houston heads to Audi Field to take on the Defenders. The Roughnecks started the season 4-0 before they lost to Seattle. Jontre Kirklin may not be able to suit up in this one for the Roughnecks, taking away a valuable downfield weapon for them. Brandon Silvers will still have targets to find though. Four other Houston receivers rank in the top 13 in receptions. Washington will feature their ground game once again. The XFL leading rusher Abram Smith will take the field, looking to find the endzone for a fifth time this year.

Here are the Roughnecks-Defenders XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Roughnecks-Defenders Odds

Houston Roughnecks: +2.5 (-110)

Washington DC Defenders: -2.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-115)

Under: 41.5 (-105)

How To Watch Roughnecks vs. Defenders

TV: ESPN 2

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

The Roughneck offense focuses on the air game. They are second in passing yards in the XFL and lead the XFL in passing touchdowns. Led by Brandon Silvers, this Houston passing attack is dangerous and can stretch out the defense. Silvers has 14 passes this year that are over 20 yards. That is tied for the most in the XFL this year. Even more, he has six passes that have gone over 40 yards, which is four more than second place in the XFL. Houston’s 18 touchdowns on the season are the most in the XFL and make them the highest-scoring offense in the league.

With Jontre Kirklin out for the rest of the year, other receivers will need to step up. Luckily for Houston and Silvers, they have plenty. Deontay Burnett has three touchdowns so far this year and is averaging 13.1 yards per reception. Kirklin was the big play threat for Houston, but Burnett will be able to step in beside Travell Harris and still keep the offense moving.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Roughnecks are the XFL leader in sacks. This will be huge for them in this game, as they face off against a mobile quarterback from the Defenders. They get into the backfield well, as their 29 tackles for a loss are the second most in the league. The Roughnecks also can create turnvoers. They have eight interceptions, which is the most in the league. If Houston can cause a few turnovers, and limit the Defenders rushing attack, they will cover and win.

Why The Defenders Could Cover The Spread

The Defenders are the only undefeated team left in the XFL. Their offense is led by an amazing ground attack. Their 870 yards not only lead the XFL but is 404 more yards than the Sea Dragons, who are second. They have scored 11 rushing touchdowns this year, most by five. They have 22 runs for more than ten yards, and five for more than 20 yards, which both lead the XFL. This has led them to be the league’s second-highest-scoring team, right behind the Roughnecks.

Abram Smith is the back to watch for DC. He leads the XFL with 432 yards and is coming off of a massive performance. Against St. Louis, Smith ran for 218 yards, 3 touchdowns, averaged 9.5 yards per carry, and had two 60+ yard touchdowns on the day. He is not the only back though. Ryquell Armstead could be back from a calf injury in this game. He had 156 yards in the four games before the injury and was a nice spell for Smith. The Defenders also have the dual threat in Jordan Ta’amu. Ta’amu has 658 yards passing with a touchdown and interception, but his legs have been a huge help to this offense. He has run for 208 yards so far this year, and two scores.

The Defense is quality as well. They are second in the league in sacks, and do a wonderful job of getting pressure. They are in the top half of the league in QB hurries with 43 according to Pro Football Focus. That is led by Davin Bellamy who has seven of those hurries to go with five sacks and is the top-rated pass rusher according to PFF.

Final Roughnecks-Defenders Prediction & Pick

These are the two best teams in the XFL. It is also a clash of offensive styles. DC will want to control the game while running a ground and pound. Houston will want to run and shoot, pushing the pace and getting the ball in the air. The last two games have shown some cracks in the Houston defense, especially on the ground. The Defenders are at home and run the ball well enough to cover and win.

Final Roughnecks-Defenders Prediction & Pick: Defenders -2.5 (-110)