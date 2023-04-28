Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The XFL playoffs are here! It’s been a fun ride this season as the second-biggest professional football league in America has made a name for itself. It’s time to continue our XFL odds series with a Renegades-Roughnecks prediction and pick.

Eight teams battled for 10 weeks to try and fight for the championship that will take place on May 13 in San Antonio. On Sunday, The top team in the XFL, the D.C. Defenders host the Seattle Sea Dragons for the battle of the North Divison. In this game, The Houston Roughnecks (7-3) host the Arlington Renegades (4-6) for the top team in the South Division.

Head coach Wade Phillips has done a great job coaching this Roughnecks squad. Many predicted them to be the favorite to win the league this season, however, D.C. went (9-1) as their only loss was to the Orlando Guardians (1-9). It’s interesting how the Guardians’ only win came against a team that should have gone (10-0).

Here are the Renegades-Roughnecks XFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

XFL Playoffs Odds: Renegades-Roughnecks Odds

Arlington Renegades: +6.5 (-110)

Houston Roughnecks: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 41.5 (-110)

Under: 41.5 (-110)

How To Watch Renegades vs. Roughnecks

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

Why The Renegades Could Cover The Spread

The Renegades used three quarterbacks this season but Luis Perez was primarily the starter. Perez completed 149/224 passes this season and threw for 1,636 yards and nine touchdowns. The 28-year-old was 4th in the XFL in passing yards and only played eight games. Perez was traded from the Las Vegas Vipers to Arlington earlier in the season. He will likely start tomorrow night as he faces one of the better defenses in the entire XFL.

Running back De’Veon Smith rushed for 365 yards and seven touchdowns this season. The former Michigan Wolverine running back was tied for second in rushing attempts in all of the XFL. Sal Cannella led the team in receiving yards with 415 but did not score a touchdown this season. In fact, the team only had one player with more than one receiving TD and that was luJuan Winningham who caught two off just 11 receptions on the season. Safe to say, the Renegades’ offense didn’t find their groove during the regular season.

Why The Roughnecks Could Cover The Spread

Houston also utilized multiple QBs but Brandon Silvers was primarily the starter. The former Troy standout completed 156/262 passes for 1,551 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 13 touchdowns were 4th in the XFL QB Cole McDonald completed 36/58 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns. We will likely see Silvers out there as the main guy tomorrow night, and he will need to be on his game to advance.

Max Borghi leads the team with 310 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. He averaged 4.0 rush yards per attempt this season. McDonald also ran the ball a ton rushing for 246 yards and three touchdowns. The backup running back Brycen Alleyne rushed for 193 yards and a solo tub on the season. One thing is for sure, this Houston offense will keep the Renegade’s defense guessing all night with the ability to bring McDonald in and out of the game.

Final Renegades-Roughnecks Prediction & Pick

The Roughnecks are at home and seem like the better team heading into this game. They should be able to win by seven points, but without extra-point kicks in the XFL, taking them -250 ML isn’t a bad call either.

Final Renegades-Roughnecks Prediction & Pick: Houston Roughnecks -6.5 (-110)