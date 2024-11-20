ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Macau: Petr Yan vs. Deiveson Figueiredo continues on the prelims with a fight in the bantamweight division between Xiao Long and Quang Le. Long came up short in his Road to UFC finale where he dropped a close split decision meanwhile, Le stepped on short notice in his last fight coming up short taking the loss via unanimous decision. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Long-Le prediction and pick.

Xiao Long (26-9) fought on the Road to UFC Season 2 where he then lost against Chang Ho Lee in a razor-close split decision that could've gone either way. Now, Long will be searching for his fight win inside the Octagon when he takes on Quang Le this weekend at UFC Macau.

Quang Le (8-1) was getting ready for his shot on the Contender Series in the summer but received the call to step in on short notice to take on UFC veteran Chris Gutierrez. He ultimately lost a fight competitive fight showing that he belongs in the UFC. Now, “Bang” will be looking to get back on track after suffering his first defeat when he takes on Xiao Long this weekend.

Here are the UFC Macau Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Macau Odds: Xiao Long-Quang Le Odds

Xiao Long: -135

Quang Le: +114

Over 2.5 rounds: -220

Under 2.5 rounds: +170

Why Xiao Long Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Chang Ho Lee – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 13 (4 KO/TKO/9 SUB)

Xiao Long is poised to secure a victory against Quang Le at UFC Macau this weekend, leveraging his superior experience and well-rounded skill set. The 26-year-old Chinese bantamweight boasts an impressive 26-9 record, showcasing his ability to finish fights through various methods. Long's striking prowess, evidenced by his 4 knockout victories, combined with his exceptional grappling skills that have led to 9 submission wins, make him a formidable opponent in all aspects of the fight game.

While Quang Le holds a respectable 8-1 record, his relative inexperience at the highest level of competition may prove to be his downfall against Long. The Chinese fighter's ability to adapt mid-fight and his experience competing in high-pressure UFC events give him a significant edge. Long's recent split decision loss in the Road to UFC bantamweight tournament finale demonstrates his ability to compete at a high level, and he'll be eager to bounce back with a statement win. With the home crowd advantage in Macau and a more diverse skill set, expect Long to control the pace of the fight, potentially securing a submission victory or outpointing Le to a decisive decision win.

Why Quang Le Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Chris Gutierrez – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 (2 KO/TKO/3 SUB)

Quang Le will be searching for his first UFC victory against Xiao Long at UFC Macau this weekend, showcasing his resilience and rapidly improving skill set. The 33-year-old Vietnamese fighter impressed in his UFC debut against veteran Chris Gutierrez, demonstrating his ability to compete at the highest level despite the short notice. Le's experience fighting top-tier competition has undoubtedly sharpened his skills and fight IQ, giving him a significant edge in this matchup.

While Long boasts a more extensive record, Le's compact 8-1 professional record speaks volumes about his efficiency and ability to finish fights. With 2 knockouts and 3 submissions under his belt, Le has proven he's dangerous both on the feet and on the ground. Le's recent performance against Gutierrez demonstrated his cardio and ability to push the pace for three full rounds, which could be a deciding factor if the fight goes the distance. Expect Le to utilize his well-rounded skill set, mixing striking with grappling attempts, to keep Long guessing and potentially secure a late stoppage or hard-fought decision victory.

Final Xiao Long-Quang Le Prediction & Pick

This should be an exciting scrap between these two bantamweight fighters who will be looking to make a statement this weekend. Long loves to mix things up on the feet and on the mat meanwhile Le comes to strike so we should expect to see high-level matchmaking in this fight. However, while Long packs more punch in his strikes and is the better grappler it's Le who has the better technical striking and movement on the feet which ultimately will be Long's demise as Le goes in there and outstrikes Long landing more volume and the bigger strikes to get the nod on the judge's scorecards.

Final Xiao Long-Quang Le Prediction & Pick: Quang Le (+114), Over 2.5 Rounds (-220)