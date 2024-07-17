The New York Yankees experienced a roller-coaster first half of the 2024 season. The Bronx Bombers started with a bang, winning their first five games and finishing April with a 19-12 record. Their hot streak continued into May, where they lost only seven games and enjoyed a seven-game winning streak.

However, the Yankees’ momentum came to a screeching halt in June. They struggled to maintain their early-season dominance, going 8-17 since June 14th. Despite this slump, the team reached a significant milestone, becoming the first MLB team to reach 50 wins on June 14th.

While the team’s overall performance has been inconsistent, there have been standout individual performances. Aaron Judge, unsurprisingly, has been a key contributor, earning the American League Player of the Month award for May. Luis Gil, a rookie pitcher, also shone brightly, claiming the AL Pitcher and Rookie of the Month honors for the same month.

The Yankees’ first half has been a tale of two halves: a dominant start followed by a concerning slump. As the All-Star break approaches, the team will look to regroup and address their recent struggles, hoping to recapture their early-season magic in the second half of the season.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees 2024 Win Total Odds

Over: 97.5 (-104)

Under: 97.5 (-125)

Why the Yankees Will Hit the Over

While the Yankees’ recent slump has raised concerns, a deeper dive into their roster and schedule suggests a strong finish and a potential to exceed 97.5 wins in 2024. Their offensive firepower, led by AL MVP candidate Aaron Judge, remains potent, ranking among the league’s best in home runs and runs scored. The additions of Juan Soto, Alex Verdugo, and Trent Grisham have further bolstered the lineup, providing depth and versatility.

On the mound, ace Gerrit Cole continues to dominate, while the additions of Marcus Stroman and Carlos Rodón have solidified the rotation. Although the bullpen has struggled at times, their underlying metrics suggest potential for improvement in the second half.

Moreover, the Yankees’ schedule is relatively favorable down the stretch, with numerous series against sub-.500 teams. This presents a prime opportunity to string together wins and build momentum for a strong finish.

While the Yankees face challenges, their talent, improved roster depth, and favorable schedule suggest they can overcome recent struggles and surpass the 97.5 win mark. A strong finish is not only attainable but highly probable for this Bronx Bombers squad.

Why the Yankees Will Hit the Under

The New York Yankees, despite their star-studded roster, face an uphill battle to exceed 97.5 wins in 2024. Their recent struggles, particularly in June, have exposed glaring weaknesses that could hinder their success in the second half of the season.

Inconsistency has plagued the Yankees’ offense, with prolonged slumps offsetting their occasional offensive outbursts. Their once-dominant pitching staff has also shown vulnerability, particularly in the bullpen, where high-leverage situations have often turned into disasters.

Additionally, the Yankees’ injury woes continue to haunt them. Key players like Nestor Cortes Jr. and Tommy Kahnle are currently on the injured list, leaving their pitching staff depleted. Even with the return of injured stars like Carlos Rodón, their ability to consistently perform at a high level remains a question mark.

The Yankees’ remaining schedule also presents challenges. They face tough matchups against divisional rivals like the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays, who have proven to be formidable opponents. With the AL East race heating up, every game becomes crucial, and the Yankees’ recent struggles don’t inspire confidence in their ability to consistently win against top-tier competition.

While the Yankees possess the talent to turn things around, their recent inconsistencies, injury concerns, and challenging schedule make it unlikely that they will surpass the 97.5 win mark in 2024.

Final Yankees 2024 Over/Under Win Total Prediction & Pick

The Yankees’ recent struggles indicate a challenging path to exceeding 97.5 wins. Their inconsistency at the plate, coupled with a vulnerable bullpen, raises concerns about their ability to consistently secure victories. Additionally, the injury bug continues to bite, leaving key players sidelined and creating uncertainty about their return to form. A demanding schedule, featuring tough matchups against divisional rivals, further complicates their quest for a high win total. While the Yankees possess undeniable talent, these obstacles make a 97.5+ win season unlikely.

