Heading into the All-Star break, the New York Yankees looked like the clear World Series favorites. New York held baseball’s best record at 64-28 and were 4.5 games clear of Houston for the AL’s first seed. The season was shaping up to be one of the best in recent Yankees history.

Since the All-Star break, however, the Bronx Bombers have fallen on hard times. The Yankees are just 8-17 in the second half of the season, and have fallen behind the Astros in the AL standings. New York’s play is continuing to decline, as the team has lost 11 of its last 13 games, and fans are not happy.

If the Yankees want to break the slump, they may need to give their lineup a shakeup. New York made a pair of big moves by calling up Estevan Florial and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A on Wednesday. The Yankees are hoping that both players can provide a much-needed spark to their lineup.

While adding Florial and Cabrera should help, New York has more prospects that could make an immediate impact. Specifically, the Yankees need these three players on their roster to help them win baseball’s greatest prize.

3 Prospects who must be on the Yankees’ roster

3. Jhony Brito

Brito has shown continuous improvement as a pitcher throughout his young career. The Yankees’ No. 24 prospect on MLB.com is enjoying his best minor league season in 2022. Between Double-A and Triple-A, Brito has a 2.89 ERA and an 11-4 record in 21 games.

According to MLB.com’s scouting report, Brito excels with his fastball and changeup but struggles with the curveball. His slider is also a point of concern but is steadily improving.

While Brito projects to reach the majors in 2023, he could jump in line if he continues to improve. He definitely won’t crack the starting rotation but could be a valuable reliever down the stretch. No team can ever have enough pitchers in the postseason, so Brito may see his MLB debut soon.

2. Josh Breaux

Breaux, the Yankees’ No. 22 prospect, has been an excellent hitter throughout his minor league career. In 18 Triple-A games this season, the 24-year-old catcher has a batting average of .313 and four home runs.

However, Breaux has some concerns with his game as well. He is very aggressive at the plate and frequently swings and misses. He also has suffered elbow injuries throughout his career that has prevented him from catching at times.

Breaux is also a slow runner, so he will likely only play at catcher or first base in the field. He may fit best as a designated hitter, but he still projects to reach the majors next year. Still, he could make a solid reserve player for the Yankees as they approach the postseason.

1. Oswald Peraza

Peraza is the Yankees third-best prospect on MLB.com and their best in Triple-A. Unlike Brito and Breaux, Peraza projects to reach the majors this year. With New York recently calling up Florial and Cabrera, Peraza could be the next in line.

The 22-year-old shortstop has spent the entire 2022 season with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He is batting .261 on the year with 45 RBIs and 17 home runs. He is also a strong defender in the field and has great speed.

While Peraza took a major step in his power last year, he also grew more aggressive at the plate. He has 89 strikeouts this season, so he’ll need to regain some patience. Even with his flaws, he is easily among the best prospects who could join the Yankees this season.