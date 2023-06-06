As fans, members of the team and team executives await results of an MRI, the prevailing question on Aaron Judge is this: will the New York Yankees place him on the IL (injured list)? Judge, who collided with the outfield fall at Dodger Stadium after making a highlight reel catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday night, suffered a right toe injury.

Aaron Judge injury status

The fear has been that Judge, who admitted his toe was “pretty sore”, suffered a fracture, which would require a lengthier IL stint.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after the game that he didn't think the injury would require Judge, who missed Sunday night's game against the Dodgers, to be placed on the IL.

However, Judge was experiencing a “little bit of swelling”, with the Yankees slugger noting that it had worsened as the adrenaline wore off.

During an appearance on the Talkin' Yanks podcast, Boone said that Judge would be out of the lineup once again on Tuesday for the opening game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Yankees' Aaron Judge injury status update

However, the Yankees provided some good news on the Judge injury front later on Tuesday, as Boone said that the swelling in the toe has “been reduced“, according to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record.

Boone added that Judge will have his MRI results evaluated by the team's doctors later on Tuesday.

The Yankees remain uncertain if Judge will need to go on the IL.

Judge, whose 19 home runs rank second in the majors, has wasted no time in authoring a worthy sequel to his historic 2022 campaign.

As such, fans will be waiting for the MRI results with bated breath.