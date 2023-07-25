After weeks of non-injury updates regarding Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees' slugger is finally making real strides to return for the Bronx Bombers. Aaron Judge has gone to Tampa, Florida to continue his rehab from a toe injury. The next logical step would seemingly be a minor-league rehab assignment, but that is no guarantee.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters on Tuesday that it hasn't been decided if Judge will partake in a minor-league rehab assignment, according to The Athletic's Chris Kirschner. It's possible that the reigning AL MVP will go straight from Tampa to the Yankees' lineup.

It would be an untraditional approach for the Yankees. New York players have typically played games for Double-A Somerset before being activated off the IL. Giancarlo Stanton, Carlos Rodon and Harrison Bader all suited up for the Somerset Patriots during their stints in 2023.

None of those players share Judge's importance to the lineup. In an effort to get the outfielder back in the lineup as quickly as possible, Judge could forgo a trip back to the minors. Even if Judge is working to get his timing back while in the majors, his presence in the lineup alone could be a bonus for New York.

The Yankees' offense has fallen off a cliff in Judge's absence. New York has gone from a playoff team to being out of the latest playoff picture.

In 51 games without Judge, the Yankees have a 23-28 record, per StatMuse. New York is scoring 3.84 runs per game and hitting .222/.291/.384.

The Yankees' .231 average for the season is second-worst in MLB. Only the Oakland Athletics are worse with a .221 average. The Athletic and Kansas City Royals are the only teams averaging fewer than 3.8 runs for the entire year.

In 49 games. Judge is hitting .291/.404/.674 with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. Had he stayed healthy, Judge could've made a push for 60 home runs in a second straight year. Shohei Ohtani is clearly going to win the 2023 AL MVP award (if he isn't traded). Judge was on track for a second-place finish.

New York can't afford to struggle for much longer. The team has reached the 100-game mark and sits in last place in the AL East. The Yankees are 2.5 games out of the final AL wild-card spot.

With upcoming series against the Baltimore Orioles, Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros on the schedule, the Yankees have little margin for error.