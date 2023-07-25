Just two days after going through live batting practice, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will continue his rehab assignment in Florida this week, Aaron Boone confirmed on Tuesday.

“Aaron Judge has now gone down to Tampa to continue his rehab, per Boone,” tweeted Talkin' Yanks.

Judge faced Jonathan Loaisiga on Sunday morning, seeing his first at-bats against game-speed pitching since June 3. The 31-year-old saw 16 pitches, fouling off four and swinging and missing once, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. He didn't put any balls in play but also didn't seem to favor his injured right big toe.

“It's not going to get any harder than that, facing Jonny Lo as your first live session,” Boone said, per Hoch. “To have Aaron get in there and have to take pitches where your swing [decisions] are saying no, that's a good test that he's got to go through in working his way back. It seemed like a good day all around.”

The batting practice was in front of a mostly empty Yankee Stadium but hosted a few familiar faces. including Boone, Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt.

Although Boone said at the time that Judge's next steps had not been determined, it was confirmed on Tuesday that he would head to Tampa Bay and continue rehabbing.

“One of the biggest things is going to be building up that little bit of endurance, doing it for a couple of hours at a time,” Boone said on Sunday. “That's what we've got to get him to next.”

With a rehab assignment looking to be in the cards imminently, Aaron Judge's much-anticipated return to the Yankees lineup looms.