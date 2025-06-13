On Friday, The New York Yankees received some good news about Jazz Chisholm Jr., who went out with an injury against the Kansas City Royals earlier this week.

Chisholm was seen taking ground balls and doing running drills before the game against the Boston Red Sox, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chisholm will be available coming off the bench.

On Thursday, Boone stated that Chisholm wasn't coming off the bench in their 14-0 victory over Kansas City.

The Yankees are beginning a three-game series against the Red Sox. They have a 42-25 record and are up 4.5 games over the Toronto Blue Jays in the American League East.

In addition, the Yankees are fresh off a sweep of the Royals. As for Chisholm, he's batting .214 with 28 hits, nine home runs, and 10 RBIs.

All in all, Chisholm is a valuable asset to the Yankees. He utilizes power and speed as far as hitting and stealing bases.

Chisholm can hit for both average and power when needed. Also, he is aggressive on the base paths, enabling him to have 10 stolen bases at the moment.

Overall, it has been a difficult early half of the season for Chisholm.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s trying season thus far

Injuries and inconsistency are the two biggest obstacles for Chisholm to overcome. In early May, Chisholm was beset by a right oblique strain, which forced him to miss a substantial part of the month.

His batting average is less than stellar compared to past years. Last season, Chisholm finished batting .256, the highest of his career up to this point.

Even though Chisholm has shown flashes of power, he has struck out 46 times so far. In early April, he was suspended for violating Major League Baseball's social media conduct policy after being ejected while playing against the Tampa Bay Rays.

He posted a critique of the umpire on social media. It's safe to say that the Yankees haven't gotten the absolute best out of Chisholm, for now.