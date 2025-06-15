Aaron Judge won his second league MVP Award in his age-32 season last year, leading the majors with 58 home runs and 144 RBI while helping the New York Yankees reach the World Series. This season, Judge picked up where he left off, producing at a level comparable to peak Barry Bonds as the 33-year-old right fielder seems to improve with age.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was asked for his take on how Judge is defying Father Time and avoiding a decline in his 10th MLB season.

“He’s really good at the grind of the game, the every day, the mental part of it… He handles all that really well. He handles success and the little bit of struggles that you inevitably have over the course of a long season really well. He really is committed to – like a lot of great people in their fields – ‘where can I get a bit better every year?’” Boone explained, per FOX Sports: MLB on X.

“He’s benefited from the experience that he’s gained playing the game. So being in the batter’s box and having now thousands of at-bats, he’s processed that and grown from that,” Boone added.

“He’s just a remarkable person, a remarkable player and he’s playing in a different league than everyone else.”

Aaron Judge continues incredible run with Yankees

Judge attributes his success this season to good health, as playing every day has allowed him to make adjustments at the plate and fine-tune his swing. The results speak for themselves.

Entering play on Saturday, the Yankees captain leads the majors in hits (99), home runs (26 – tied with Cal Raleigh), batting average (.390), on-base percentage (.485), slugging percentage (.780), OPS (1.265), OPS+ (248), total bases (198) and bWAR (5.6). And he leads the American League in RBI (60) and runs scored (65).

Raleigh is putting together an incredible season, becoming the best catcher in baseball. And right now, he’s all that’s standing in the way of Judge becoming the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012. Before Cabrera the feat was last accomplished by Carl Yastrzemski in 1967, so it’s a rare accomplishment.

Early in his career Judge struggled with injuries, missing significant time in the two seasons following his breakout debut with the Yankees in 2017. He’s played in 150+ games three times in his career and in each of those seasons he’s won either the MVP Award or Rookie of the Year honors.

The Yankees are hoping he can stay in the lineup in 2025 as well and continue his historic run with the franchise.