Derek Jeter, the former New York Yankees baseball player, has announced the arrival of his fourth child with wife Hannah Jeter. The couple welcomed a son named Kaius Green Jeter on May 5, 2023, which is also Hannah’s birthday, per E! News. What a birthday surprise!

Jeter took to Twitter and Instagram to share the news with his fans, posting a photo of his newborn son and writing, “Welcome to the world lil man!!! 5-5-23.” He also changed his Instagram bio to read, “Sleep-deprived father of four.”

The couple, who are known for their privacy, have not released any additional details about their new addition. Kaius joins his three older sisters, Bella Raine, 5, Story Grey, 4, and River Rose, who was born 17 months ago. The Yankee legend’s fans may not be surprised by the news, as the couple also kept Hannah’s pregnancy with River a secret until she was born.

Derek Jeter shared a bit about his life as a father, and how it’s different from life as a pro athlete. In an earlier interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jeter opened up about his experience as a father to his daughters and talked about whether they share his love for athletics. He said, “It’s controlled chaos. It’s school pick-ups, drop-offs, they do my nails, my toenails, makeup, lipstick. It’s the greatest thing I’ve ever experienced though, my girls, they are the absolute best.”

As Jeter and his wife celebrate the arrival of their son, their fans are eagerly waiting to hear more about the newest member of their family. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes for the Jeters with the arrival of a boy in a three daughter house.