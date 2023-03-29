Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are MLB’s most valuable teams according to Forbes, per Bob Nightengale. The Yankees check in at a whopping $7.1 billion, while the Dodgers are worth $4.5 billion. However, prospects may save the day for the Yankees and Dodgers in 2023.

The Dodgers have one of the best farm systems in baseball. It was one of the reasons they remained confident despite the departures of superstar Trea Turner and clubhouse leader Justin Turner. Meanwhile, the Yankees also have future stars waiting to emerge in 2023.

Anthony Volpe can help Yankees return to greatness

The Yankees need a spark of some sort. Aaron Judge obviously gave them that last year with his incredible 62-home run campaign. Nevertheless, the fact of the matter is that Judge carried the offense in 2022.

New York leaned on strong pitching as well. Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes were crucial for the Yankees last year, but these are the Bronx Bombers we are talking about. The Yankees need a number of superstar position players to find success, and young shortstop Anthony Volpe may be the answer.

Volpe has all of the tools to be successful. He can handle his business at shortstop and offers pure hitting ability and power at the plate. There was previous uncertainty about his Opening Day status, but the Yankees recently announced that he made the Opening Day roster.

The Yankees have other talented prospects as well, but Volpe represents the future of the team. If he can live up to expectations, Aaron Judge and Anthony Volpe may run New York for years to come.

Dodgers ready to lean on Miguel Vargas, James Outman, prospects

The Yankees have one clear-cut superstar prospect. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have a number of exciting young prospects, with some ready to impact the ball club in 2023.

The Dodgers’ No. 1 and No. 2 prospects, C Diego Cartaya and SP Bobby Miller, aren’t on the Opening Day roster. Both players may still impact the team at some point in 2023 though.

Infielder Miguel Vargas, who previously played third but will take over second base duties in 2023, is on the Opening Day roster. Vargas features a quality hit-tool and has the potential to win the NL Rookie of the Year.

Outfielder James Outman will help to replace Cody Bellinger. Bellinger, now with the Chicago Cubs, was released by the Dodgers following a pair of forgettable seasons in 2021 and 2022. The Dodgers are hopeful that Outman can breakout in 2023 with Los Angeles. It will be interesting to see how he’s utilized this year, but the fact that he’s on the Opening Day roster means LA will give him plenty of playing time.

Finally, the Dodgers feature no shortage of pitching prospects in addition to Bobby Miller. Ryan Pepiot is already in the starting rotation as a replacement for Tony Gonsolin amid Gonsolin’s injury absence. Michael Grove, Gavin Stone and others are MLB-ready and waiting in the minor leagues.

The Yankees and Dodgers have superstars are on their rosters, but prospects will play a pivotal role in their 2023 success.