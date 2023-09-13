The New York Yankees have had a season to forget in 2023, and that is putting it kindly. Not much, if anything, has gone right for the Yankees this season. It all started back on June 3rd when Aaron Judge got injured with a broken toe. The Yankees were 35-25 after a win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. When Judge came back, the Yankees' record dropped to 54-49 and has only plummeted ever since.

As recently as August 27th, the Yankees were below .500 with a 62-68 record on the season. A late-season surge has brought them back up to .500 with a record of 73-72.

Even this late season has brought upon turmoil for the Yankees. Recently, they called up one of their many prized prospects Jasson Dominguez. Dominguez has been a revelation for the Yanks. In eight career MLB games, he recorded eight hits, four of which went for home runs, racked up seven RBIs, and posted hitting lines of .258/.303/.677/.980. But, he tore his UCL on September 9th, ending his season and taking out a chunk of next campaign. It's just the latest in the line of bad luck injuries these Yankees have suffered over the last couple of seasons.

The Yankees may be the most injury riddled team over the past 2 seasons: DJ LeMahieu – Broken Toe

Andrew Benintendi – Broken Hamate

Matt Carpenter – Broken Foot

Lou Trivino – Tommy John

Scott Effross – Tommy John

Carlos Rodon – Back

Nestor Cortes – Rotator Cuff

Aaron Judge -… pic.twitter.com/sUNQZIYeVZ — ZT🗽 (@NY_EvilEmpire) September 11, 2023

2023 was a lost season for the Yankees, but that doesn't mean 2024 should be the same. Perhaps a change in manger could get more out of this team. But also, spending up to add players in free agency can't hurt either. The Yankees badly need help just about all across their roster. So these two players would make a lot of sense to go after in free agency.

2. Matt Chapman

The Yankees' hitting stats in 2023 have been full-on abysmal. No team has posted a worse batting average this season than the Yankees' .225 mark. They rank 26th in MLB in on-base percentage with a mark of .302; only the Detroit Tigers, Oakland Athletics, Kansas City Royals, and Chicago White Sox have been worse getting on base than them. The Yankees are a little better in the slugging and OPS department however, ranking 21st and 24th in those statistics. The Yankees also rank in the bottom third of the league in RBI and total bases.

To summarize: the Yankees were an anemic hitting team in 2023.

It would behoove them to go after some bats in the offseason. One of those bats could be Matt Chapman of the Toronto Blue Jays. Chapman is best known for his glove, but he has also added plenty of pop to a prolific Blue Jays offense. Chapman has hit 15 home runs and 50 RBI this season; only four Yankees have exceeded that mark this 2023 campaign. Chapman also has hitting lines of .248/.338/.431/.769, marks that top every one of the Yankees' team averages.

The Yankees do already have DJ LeMahieu as their primary third baseman, but pivoting to Matt Chapman would make sense for a variety of reasons. For one, Chapman's glove is superior to almost anybody at the position. Secondly, Chapman is five years younger than LeMahieu. LeMahieu is still a good player, but Chapman would make for a great addition. Making a division rival weaker in the process can't hurt either.

Cody Bellinger hit the gates running with the Los Angeles Dodgers. That culminated with him winning the NL MVP award in 2019 when he hit a ridiculous 47 home runs, brought in 115 RBI, and even snagged 15 steals all while posting hitting lines of .305/.406/.629/1.035. Bellinger finished that season with a WAR of 8.6.

The good times did not always last with Bellinger in Los Angeles. The team was still having plenty of success, including a World Series title in 2020. But Bellinger's hitting plummeted. After posting a batting average of at least .260 in each of his first three seasons, Bellinger's best batting average in the three seasons in Los Angeles after winning MVP was .239. In 2021, his worst season in Dodger blue, his batting average was a paltry .165. His slugging percentage (.302) that season was more than doubled up by his MVP season's mark (.629).

The Dodgers let him walk in free agency in 2023, as Bellinger eventually signed with the Chicago Cubs. Bellinger has been rejuvenated and found his groove in Wrigley Field. Bellinger's .317 batting average this season is a new career-high. He has 25 home runs and 89 RBI–only Aaron Judge has more homers for the Yankees this season and no one has that many RBI.

The Yankees haven't gotten much of anything from their outfielders sans Judge this season. No Yankee outfielder has a batting average above .250, and only Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Harrison Bader have batting averages of at least .230. Kiner-Falefa is mostly a utility player who can play catcher and across the field. The Yankees waived Bader to save some money after their hopes of the postseason were over.

Bellinger does have a mutual option with the Cubs, but the incoming payday he's about to receive would lead one to think he will test free agency. If he does, the Yankees should be knocking down his doors and offering him a blank check. Bellinger would be a massive upgrade for the Yankees.

The New York Yankees had a down year. They don't typically do down years without setting radical changes after them. It's time for some of those changes to come. That starts with opening up their check book. The Yankees were one of the worst hitting teams in baseball this year. Adding Matt Chapman and Cody Bellinger would remedy that immediately. It'll be worth watching if that's a direction New York takes in free agency.