Third base has been a drama-filled position for the Boston Red Sox this year. The team signed Alex Bregman to a mega deal to take over at the position that Rafael Devers previously held.

That resulted in a snowball effect, which eventually led to the Red Sox trading Devers to the San Francisco Giants. On top of all of that, Bregman has been out of the lineup with a quad injury since May 23.

The team is invested in their newest third baseman, especially now that they traded Devers. However, ESPN lists Bregman as the top player in the trade market, albeit at a low percent chance that he actually gets moved.

There is a world where the underperforming Red Sox (40-40) blow things up even further and look to trade Bregman, and if that becomes the case, it's likely the trade-happy New York Yankees would try to get in on the action.

Yankees trade proposal for Alex Bregman

Yankees receive: Alex Bregman

Red Sox receive: George Lombard Jr. (Yankees No. 1), Roderick Arias (Yankees No. 5), Gage Ziehl (Yankees No. 16), Orbit Vivas (Yankees No. 19)

Inter-divisional trades are rare, so that alone makes a Bregman-to-New York deal unlikely. After all, the Red Sox and Yankees are two of the most hated rivals in all of sports. Fans have seen players make the move from Boston to New York before, though.

Babe Ruth, Wade Boggs, Johnny Damon, and Roger Clemens are examples, the latter of whom went to the Toronto Blue Jays in the interim.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. has been holding down the hot corner as of recent, but his more natural home might be at second base. A trade for Bregman would be pricy and would land the Yankees another hefty contract to pay, but it would allow them to move Chisholm back to the middle infield.

The Yankees have a solid farm system full of talented prospects, and they have never had a problem having a high payroll. These factors have always made them frontrunners in the trade market for any big-name player, so they could be willing to pay the price necessary for Bregman if he were available.

The Red Sox would demand an assortment of prospects, which could include George Lombard Jr., the Yankees top minor leaguer. It would be worth it for New York, though, because Bregman is one of the best third basemen in the sport. The former Houston Astro has won two championships, so he'd contribute to New York's World Series or bust attitude.

He also has both a Golf Glove and a Silver Slugger award to his name. While he is hurt right now, Bregman was having arguably his best offensive season ever early in the year. His .299 batting average is on pace to be a career high, and he is currently slugging .553.

Aaron Judge is still playing like arguably the best player in the world, so it would be smart to load up on even more superstar talent to try and maximize his prime. Chisholm was arguably the best player on the trade block last year, and the Yankees swooped in to add him, so it would not be a surprise if New York became frontrunners for Bregman.

Would the Red Sox trade Alex Bregman?

Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan only give it a 10% chance that the Red Sox will move Bregman. While Boston has been underwhelming as a team so far and already dealt Devers, it is unlikely that they will be trade deadline sellers, and it is even more unlikely that they'd consider moving Bregman.

The team is only 1.5 games out of a Wild Card spot, and they traded Devers not because the Red Sox are looking to blow things up but because the relationship between the organization and the Dominican All-Star soured after Boston forced him to switch positions to accommodate Bregman.

The only thing that could lead to a Bregman deal is the fact that the trade return for Devers was underwhelming. James Tibbs was the only prospect of serious value that the Red Sox landed, and Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison are end-of-roster major leaguers.

This proposed deal from the Yankees would net the Red Sox four top-20 prospects from New York's farm system, two of which are two of their top-five prospects. Bregman still has two years left on his contract after this season on his $120 million deal, so the Red Sox would likely only trade him if they want off of that contract, too.

The Red Sox had two elite third basemen just a week ago, though, so making a deal where they'd end up with none doesn't make much sense.