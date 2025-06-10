The New York Yankees' bullpen has been without pitcher Jake Cousins so far this season, as he fell to a forearm strain back in February. He was gearing up for a return, which would give New York a nice boost. Unfortunately, he had a setback that has seemingly pushed back his return date.

Reports indicate that Cousins was pulled out of his rehab assignment early after experiencing discomfort in his elbow, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post Sports. The Yankees have the 30-year-old pitcher visiting a doctor to determine exactly what the issue is.

“Jake Cousins has been pulled off his rehab assignment after feeling something in his elbow, per [Aaron] Boone. Meeting with Dr. Chris Ahmad today to figure out what's going on.”

It's too early to call, but elbow discomfort is typically a sign of something serious. Many pitchers undergo Tommy John surgery, which can take a full year to recover from. The Yankees will provide more information on Cousins' injury status in the coming days, as his current situation is to be determined.

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Marcus Stroman joins Giancarlo Stanton on injury return pathChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2024 MLB World Series at Yankee Stadium
Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton shows off swing at Double-A rehab assignmentChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone (17) argues with home plate umpire Bruce Dreckman (1) after Dreckman ejected Yankees hitting coach James Rowson (not pictured) from the game against the Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium.
MLB rumors: Diamondbacks star named ‘ideal fit’ for Yankees tradeBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) hits a solo home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALCS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton’s latest move suggests injury return is nearJoey Mistretta ·
Boston Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins (73) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium.
Red Sox pitcher Hunter Dobbins backs controversial Yankees quip with ‘fun’ admissionRussell Steinberg ·
Jun 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images
Aaron Judge reacts to tying Lou Gehrig in franchise historyZachary Draves ·

Jake Cousins has a history of being a consistent option out of the bullpen. He made his Yankee debut last season and proved to be reliable on the mound whenever his number was called. Cousins ended the 2024 campaign with an impressive 2.37 ERA and 1.053 WHIP while recording 53 strikeouts through 38.0 innings pitched.

With his return date seemingly unclear, the Yankees will continue utilizing the same bullpen they've been using throughout this season so far. Devin Williams leads the way as the closer, despite his struggles this year. Meanwhile, guys like Mark Leiter Jr., Tim Hill, Ian Hamilton, and others offer relief for the starting rotation.

New York is set to play against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. A win for the Yankees will be their 40th on the season and would snap a two-game losing streak.