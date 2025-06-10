The New York Yankees' bullpen has been without pitcher Jake Cousins so far this season, as he fell to a forearm strain back in February. He was gearing up for a return, which would give New York a nice boost. Unfortunately, he had a setback that has seemingly pushed back his return date.

Reports indicate that Cousins was pulled out of his rehab assignment early after experiencing discomfort in his elbow, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post Sports. The Yankees have the 30-year-old pitcher visiting a doctor to determine exactly what the issue is.

“Jake Cousins has been pulled off his rehab assignment after feeling something in his elbow, per [Aaron] Boone. Meeting with Dr. Chris Ahmad today to figure out what's going on.”

It's too early to call, but elbow discomfort is typically a sign of something serious. Many pitchers undergo Tommy John surgery, which can take a full year to recover from. The Yankees will provide more information on Cousins' injury status in the coming days, as his current situation is to be determined.

Jake Cousins has a history of being a consistent option out of the bullpen. He made his Yankee debut last season and proved to be reliable on the mound whenever his number was called. Cousins ended the 2024 campaign with an impressive 2.37 ERA and 1.053 WHIP while recording 53 strikeouts through 38.0 innings pitched.

With his return date seemingly unclear, the Yankees will continue utilizing the same bullpen they've been using throughout this season so far. Devin Williams leads the way as the closer, despite his struggles this year. Meanwhile, guys like Mark Leiter Jr., Tim Hill, Ian Hamilton, and others offer relief for the starting rotation.

New York is set to play against the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday. A win for the Yankees will be their 40th on the season and would snap a two-game losing streak.