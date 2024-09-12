On the 23rd anniversary of the September 11th tragedy in New York City, the Yankees provided their fans with an electric night in the Bronx. Third baseman Jazz Chisholm smacked a walk-off single in the tenth inning to give the club a 4-3 victory and a 2-1 series win over the Kansas City Royals.

Chisholm hit a hard grounder to Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., who misfired to home plate after a diving stop.

Chisholm continues his hot start as a Yankee, as he now has a hit in seven of his last 10 games. The former Miami Marlin was traded at the deadline and was moved to third base for the first time in his career.

While there were rumors that Chisholm was a “bad fit” in the Marlins' clubhouse, he seems to get along fine with his New York teammates, via The Athletic's Chris Kirschner.

Social media was full of takes about how Miami never deserved Chisholm, with an especially bold one via Yankees Unloaded's Gary Sheffield Jr.

“They were right about Jazz Chisholm being awful in the Marlins clubhouse because it’s a clubhouse that wins 65 games a year,” Sheffield said. “Dude’s awesome — period.”

Jazz Chisholm isn't satisfied with his Yankees tenure yet

Chisholm won't settle for regular-season glory, via SNY.

“We know we're not playing to our ability right now. Nobody's hot right now,” he said. “This is how you stay together. This is a championship team and this is what we do. We grind it out and we win games, no matter who's down and who's up”

With the win, the Yankees are now 1.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles for first place in the AL East. The Boston Red Sox come to town next for a four-game clash, and New York needs to win that series to keep its division lead safe.