Derek Jeter knows a thing or two about playing shortstop for the New York Yankees. He played the position throughout the course of his Hall of Fame career with the ball club. Jeter recently revealed his honest thoughts on new Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe and how Volpe has handled his rookie season, via Talkin' Yanks.

“Whether he’s had an up and down game, or week, or month offensively, he doesn’t take it to the defensive side and I think that says a lot about his maturity,” Jeter said while speaking to the media at the Yankees Old-Timers' Day. “But… he's going to get better. It all comes with experience. It's tough to play here in New York as a young player when the expectation levels are high.

“From everything I can tell, the way he handles himself is what stands out the most.”

Jeter is a Hall-of-Famer and one of the greatest Yankees to ever play the game. He understands what it takes to be a great player in a big market like New York. To Volpe's credit, he's enjoyed some big moments following a slow start to the season.

Jeter was later asked if he had any advice for Volpe and other young players on the Yankees' roster.

“Have fun, I mean what I've told players even during my career… it's the same game (playing in New York). There's just more people in the stands,” Jeter stated. “You have to be yourself… bottom line here is, you gotta win.”

The Yankees haven't done as much winning as usual in 2023. Still, the future is bright with Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and Austin Wells in the fold. They should all be able to help Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole in 2024 and beyond.