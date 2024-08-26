ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Yankees take on the Washington Nationals Tuesday night. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Yankees-Nationals prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Yankees-Nationals Projected Starters

Gerrit Cole vs. Patrick Corbin

Gerrit Cole (5-2) with a 3.72 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 58 innings pitched, 62K/21BB, .251 oBA

Last Start: vs. Cleveland Guardians: Win, 6 innings, 1 hit, 0 runs, 5 walks, 2 strikeouts

2024 Road Splits: 4 starts, 3.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 21 innings pitched, 21K/8BB, .244 oBA

Patrick Corbin (3-12) with a 5.73 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 141.1 innings pitched, 107K/46BB, .307 oBA

Last Start: vs. Colorado Rockies: Win, 6 innings, 4 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 8 strikeouts

2024 Home Splits: 13 starts, 5.01 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 73.2 innings pitched, 61K/27BB, .262 oBA

Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Yankees-Nationals Odds

New York Yankees: -1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: -235

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (+126)

Moneyline: +194

Over: 9 (+100)

Under: 9 (-122)

How to Watch Yankees vs. Nationals

Time: 6:40 PM ET/3:40 PM PT

TV: YES Network, MASN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win

Gerrit Cole started the season off rough. However, he is back to pitching like the Cy Young he is. In August, Cole has made four starts, and the Yankees have won three of them. In those starts, Cole has pitched 23 innings and he has an ERA of 1.17. Along with that, opponents are batting just .207 against him. With Cole pitching at his best, and the Yankees ability to provide run support, they should be able to win this game.

The Yankees have a very dangerous offense, and they have an easier matchup in this game. New York is at the top of the MLB in batting average, slugging percentage, home runs, barrel percentage, hard hit percentage, average exit velocity, and they have taken the most walks by a long shot. Patrick Corbin tends to give up barrels, home runs, and overall just hard hits. If the Yankees just stick to their approach, they will win this game, and possibly cover the spread.

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

Patrick Corbin is not having a great season. However, he is better at home, and he is coming off one of his best starts of the season. Do not expect him to go six shutout innings. However, if Corbin can keep the Yankees off balance for five or six innings, and allow just two or three runs, the Nationals will be able to win this game Tuesday night.

Washington needs to find a way to get to Cole in this game. One thing they can do is take pitches, and force Cole to get his pitch count up. He is coming off a game in which he walked five batters, and he has walked two batters in each of the two games prior to that. Washington does not whiff at the plate, so they just have to make sure not to chase. If the Nationals can take their walks, they will be able to win the game.

Final Yankees-Nationals Prediction & Pick

I do not think this is going to be a close game. The Nationals have a pitcher on the mound that is very hard to trust. I think the Yankees will have a field day. With Cole pitching lights out right now, The Yankees will not only win this game, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Yankees-Nationals Prediction & Pick: Yankees -1.5 (-152)