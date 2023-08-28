The New York Yankees are on track for their first under .500 season since 1992, and while many are calling for the dismissal of manager Aaron Boone at the end of the massively disappointing 2023 season, it would reportedly take an unprecedented move from managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner, according to Andy Martino of SNY.

In the past, Hal Steinbrenner would always go with general manager Brian Cashman's recommendation when it comes to the manager, and it does not seem that there is a desire from Cashman to move on from Aaron Boone. It would take Steinbrenner overruling Brian Cashman's recommendation for manager for a change to happen at manager.

A high-ranking Yankees official reportedly still thinks highly of Boone, and said he is positive asset.

“Boone is an asset, not part of the problem,” the high-ranking Yankees official said.

Despite there being voices in Steinbrenner's ear during the 2021 season advocating for him to fire Boone and hire Buck Showalter, Cashman wanted to stick with Boone, so that idea never gained steam, according to Martino.

Recently, Yankees veterans like Aaron Judge and DJ LeMahieu came out in support of Boone.

While many Yankees fans would like to see a change at the manager position, the majority acknowledge that there were roster deficiencies that led to the disappointment in 2023. That puts a lot of the public heat on Cashman.

The Yankees will have to change the look of their team if they want to succeed in the 2024 season, but it looks like Boone might be retained.