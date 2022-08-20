Aaron Boone absolutely loses his marbles after Yankees drop another game to Blue Jays

It’s no secret the New York Yankees are in absolute shambles right now. After a blistering first half, they’ve been awful since the All-Star Break and are now 2-8 in their last 10 games. The fans have had enough and so has manager Aaron Boone, who lost his cool on Saturday after his team dropped a third contest in a row to the Toronto Blue Jays, who are now just seven games behind them in the AL East.

Via Marly Rivera:

“We gotta play better, period. And the great thing is, it’s right here. Right in front of us. Right here. And we can fix it. It’s there and we can run away with this thing. And we got dudes in there who can do it. We gotta do it. We don’t score? Tough to win. And I’ll answer these same questions, am I perplexed? Yeah, we just gotta do better.”

“The great thing it’s right in front of us!” -Here’s a very angry Aaron Boone calling out the #Yankees for not doing their job offensively pic.twitter.com/99qYat4lqX — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) August 20, 2022

Aaron Boone is clearly getting frustrated. There was a spell where the staff was struggling to give the Yankees quality innings. Now, it’s the offense who is ice cold. New York has scored just four runs in the first three games in this Toronto series and was shutout 4-0 on Friday by Kevin Gausman. Saturday? A mere two runs in a 5-2 loss. They did bang out nine hits, but the Bronx Bombers failed to capitalize with runners on base.

Given the talent in the lineup, it’s only a matter of time until they break out. It really needs to happen sooner rather than later though. Next, the Mets come to town to take on Aaron Boone’s squad on Monday. Hopefully, the Yanks can win the rubber match against the Blue Jays on Sunday and find some momentum.