The New York Yankees are looking to take a two game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the ALDS. But regardless of the outcome in Game 2, manager Aaron Boone has already decided his Week 3 starter.

Clarke Schmidt will be on the bump, via Chris Kirschner of The Athletic. Boone said that Schmidt was simply the, ‘right man for the job.'

Through his 16 starts in 2024, Schmidt registered a 2.85 ERA and a 93/30 K/BB ratio. Schmidt's last three outings do have some reason for concern, as he let up four, three and three runs respectively. However, the right-hander hadn't allowed more than two runs in his seven outings beforehand. He has at least five strikeouts in all but two of his appearances this season.

The only thing Schmidt doesn't have is ample postseason experience. He has appeared in just three playoff games in his five year career, all coming in 2022 and all coming as a reliver. He'll be looking to improve on his brutal 11.57 ERA and 1/2 K/BB ratio.

Still, Aaron Boone thinks he is the right man for the job. The outcome of Game 2 will change the trajectory of the ALDS completely. But coming off of a win or a loss, Boone knows Schmidt is the right pick as New York's next man up.

With Clarke Schmidt earning the role, Lucas Gil seems likely to work out of the bullpen. He has put up a 15-7 record with a 3.50 ERA and a 171/77 K/BB ratio. Allowing six runs in his last outing and overall struggling with walks, Boone will wait for the right opportunity to use Gil.

But at least to start the game, all eyes will be on Schmidt. It's quite the moment to be making your first MLB playoff start, but if your manager believes in you, there's reason to believe. Yankees fans certainly will be doing so in Game 3.